Conditional use permit approved for new Verizon cell tower in Powhatan

New county administrator Ned Smither said that the county has currently obligated or spent approximately $2 million of qualified CARES Act costs, including grants for local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The county has an additional list of projects to review totaling $1.8 million, leaving $1.36 million for other projects as they arise.

“Uncertainty remains as an issue over the next four months, particularly with our school system and local government and how COVID-related topics can be applied,” he said.

Karin Carmack, District 5, asked if the county has considered using any of the CARES Act funds for broadband.

Smither said it has been considered, but staff is currently reaching out to verify that the funds can be used in certain ways to help the broadband situation in the county. The key areas where it might qualify would involve access for students and telemedicine. CARES Act funds have to be used by Dec. 31, 2020, which is another consideration.

The discussion continued for several minutes on how this could work for the county and possibly improve broadband access for some residents, even if it is only for a small section of the community.