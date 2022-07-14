Connor Smith throws no hitter in 8-0 route over Post 361

When a pitcher is good, it’s hard, though not impossible, to make contact on the ball, but when a pitcher is great, it’ll take nothing short of luck and a fortunate error to find any way to record a hit.

When Post 201 pitcher Connor Smith stepped up to the mound in the team’s matchup with Post 361 on Friday, July 8, he was nearly perfect.

Post 361 had seemingly no answers for Smith’s arm on Friday, as the Post 201 star tossed a no-hitter in six innings with five strikeouts and just a single base runner allowed en route to an 8-0 victory.

It’s been a week to remember for Post 201 in the pitching department, with Smith’s unstoppable performance coming just two days after four Post 201 pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts against Post 125 that ended up being the most strikeouts for the team since after pitcher Justin Verlander struck out 19 batters in 2001.

Smith wasn’t the only star of the show, Post 201 also flexed its muscles on offense as well, recording six hits and four RBIs as a team. Post 201 had two four-run innings to throttle its way forward to the 8-0 win, with the first scoring run in the second inning and the second in the fifth inning.

Leading the way was a two-hit, two-run performance from Andrew Cheatham, who also recorded an RBI single on a ground ball to center field in the bottom of the second.

It was also a solid day for Stone Talley, who recorded two RBIs that contributed to the shutout. His biggest play of the night came in the fifth inning when he hit a line drive ball down center field that ended up scoring in Cheatham, Reece Hamilton and Jalen Greenidge thanks to a catcher’s error.

Before the three-run RBI, Hamilton also added an RBI that same inning after a ground ball scored in Joe Gordon.

Defensively, Post 361 started the game out with three hits, but two were ground outs at second base courtesy of Jacob Barbour and the third was a fly out that was caught down center field by Cheatham.

The streak of ground outs became a prevailing theme for Post 361, as the next three at-bats were all ground out plays credited to Smith and the fielders behind him. In total, Post 201 recorded nine ground outs on defense for the game, frustrating the 361 bench that struggled to generate momentum.

In the top of the third, Smith recorded his first strikeout of the game, battling back from a 3-1 count to toss a strike to a looking batter. The next inning, he tossed two more strikeouts, including three straight strikes on the first batter of the inning, who swung on each ball tossed over the plate.

After another stellar all-around performance that pushes the team’s win streak to five, Post 201 hopes to close this season out with another big time outing on the rubber.