Continuing the fight against cancer is vital

There seemed like so many bags with so many names, but, in the grand scheme of things, the light would probably be visible from space if we did a luminaria event for everyone in our nation who has fought cancer or been lost to cancer.

I delayed writing about this experience a week for two reasons. First, I voted early, and since that process is a time-sensitive, vital part of our democracy, I wanted to go ahead and talk about that experience.

Second, October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which holds a special place in my heart for many reasons. In my family, we lost my grandmother to breast cancer many years ago and my great-grandmother survived breast and uterine cancers. It is scary to think about the potential risk to my mother and sisters.

It also is scary to think about my own risk as I get older. I will turn 39 in November, which begins the one-year countdown until the time it is recommended I start having annual breast cancer screenings with mammograms. From conversations with other women, I know this can be an uncomfortable, even painful experience. I don’t look forward to it, but I will do it anyway.