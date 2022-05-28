County Seat owner Janie Glenn Dean enjoyed being a people pleaser

POWHATAN – Known for her unending kindness and generosity and dedication to filling people’s stomachs with a smile, County Seat Restaurant and Gathering Place owner Janie Glenn Dean died last week at 84.

Dean made an impact on the Village area and the larger Powhatan community as the owner and operator of her beloved restaurant, which she took over and renamed more than 28 years ago.

To a person, friends and family who shared remembrances about Dean all mentioned her greatest passion in life – pleasing people.

Daughter Tracy Cifers said her mom could best be described with a joke they used to share about what words could immortalize Dean on her tombstone. so often when someone visited Dean’s home and complimented something she had, she would say, “you can have it.”

“She was just so giving. Her own landlord used to joke she was her own worst enemy because she put everyone before herself,” Cifers said with a smile.

Dean had three children – Cifers, Amy Dean Elliott and the late John Brian Dean – and three grandchildren. But she also created a second family through her restaurant. Cifers described how much her mother meant to longtime friends and employees through the years such as John Rothert, Duane Brown, Ernestine Johnson, Joe Downs, Robin Freeman, Will Schaffer, Bryan Donohoe, Sally Holladay, Sandy Shortridge, Jackie Moehling and Natasha Slagle.

Senior server Sally Holladay said it was her genuine privilege and honor to work with Dean side by side for over 21 years. She said she will never forget one of the first things Dean told her when she started working for County Seat all those years ago.

“Janie said she wanted everyone who came into the restaurant to be treated like they were guests in her home. If you ever had the opportunity to be a guest in Janie’s home, you understood precisely what it felt like to be welcomed with graciousness and warmth,” Holladay said. “As a role model for all of us, I have always remembered that and try to replicate her goodness and charm when caring for our guests at the restaurant.”

No matter how chaotic the day may have been at work or how exhausted she was from “basically working 24/7,” Dean always made sure she greeted each employee as they came in and thanked them as they left, Holladay added.

Robin Freeman, who has worked for County Seat for 25 years, said Dean wasn’t just a boss; she was her second mom.

“She was genuine and welcoming and I felt like I was part of the family from the second week because that is how she made you feel,” Freeman said. “She was so genuine and always had a helping hand. Before we could even ask for something we needed, she would come to us and say, ‘Are you OK? Do you need anything?’ ”

Dean took over the Udderly Delicious snack bar located inside Maxey’s Store (until recently the home of Four Seasons Restaurant) in 1993 and renamed it the County Seat. She kept her business there until 2001, when the restaurant moved to its current location, a new building built by John Rothert – something for which Dean always remained grateful.

Dean and her family worked hard to build the restaurant up and keeping it going through the years – sometimes too hard. Thinking back to all the dishes the restaurant has been known for through the years such as fried chicken, homemade pies, and cobblers, Cifers’ mind first went to the bread her mom insisted be made from scratch.

“She made so much bread she actually developed a gluten intolerance with her hands,” Cifers said. “She made everything from scratch. She was adamant about that. She was a people pleaser and she wanted to offer people something they couldn’t get somewhere else.”

So many of her best memories with her mom are tied to the restaurant where they worked together since Cifers started with the business 24 years ago. One of her favorite memories is of the pair working in the kitchen late at night baking cheesecakes. When they were pulling them out, one of them flipped and fell on the oven. “We sat down and ate it off the oven.”

Dean’s contributions were recognized in 2020, when she was named the 11th recipient of the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Kathy Budner Award of Excellence. The award is given to a chamber member who has demonstrated a selfless contribution to local businesses and to the chamber. Recipients are chamber members whose service and performance positively reflects excellence as demonstrated through their work ethic and contributions to the Powhatan community.

Ruth Boatwright grew up attending school with Dean, graduating alongside her in the Powhatan High School Class of 1955 and staying friends with her for decades.

Boatwright still recalls when Dean first opened the County Seat in what was then still a fairly rural community, creating a hub that “gave Powhatan people a place to have parties, eat lunch and do all the different things people still do.”

Despite being well known, Dean didn’t make her impact in a big, splashy way, Boatwright said. Her impact came through being genuine, hardworking, sweet and always doing her best to make people feel better.

“Janie was so well loved because she loved people. It was a bond that Janie had with the Village of Powhatan. She was such a special person,” Boatwright said. “You think about important people and what they have done, they don’t hold a light to Janie Dean.”