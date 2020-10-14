COVID-19 has impacted volunteer workforce

Last week, we shared two desperate cries for help from two of the county’s more prominent nonprofits. The Free Clinic of Powhatan needs volunteers to help register patients at the front desk on certain hours on Mondays and Thursdays. The Powhatan Food Pantry also needs help on Mondays and Thursdays, though they are asking for people who can pick up donated food from the local Food Lions and bringing it back to the pantry to sort and give away.

Talking to Theresa Fields, who manages the Powhatan Food Pantry, last week, I could hear in her voice how at a loss she is right now. She agreed that most of her volunteers tend to be seniors who are retired, bored and looking for something to do, or just genuinely want to help their community. Many of her volunteers have taken a step back because of the virus, and, while she understands why that is necessary for them, the need for the food pantry hasn’t stopped. If anything, it has probably increased.

I asked her about the implications if the food pantry didn’t have enough volunteers to function properly, and got the answer I kind of expected but dreaded: “The food pantry would have to close. We can’t run without volunteers and we can’t afford to pay people.”