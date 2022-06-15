Crump, Indians look ahead to softball team’s future

The Powhatan softball team had faced six games this season that were decided by one run, with the team winning four of those games. After facing King George in the Region 4B semifinals, that count went up to seven games, though this time the result would swing in the opposition’s favor.

A 4-3 loss to King George in extra innings in that semifinal round of a very tough regional playoff run ended an exciting season for Powhatan.

Finishing the season with a record of 16-6, the Lady Indians reached the semifinal round with a 7-0 win over Eastern View and followed that with a 6-2 win over perennial power Atlee in a game that spanned two days due to weather delays.

Powhatan led the Raiders 1-0 going into the top of the fourth inning on Friday, May 27 before thunderstorms suspended action. Powhatan traveled back to Atlee on Monday night and scored four more runs in the top of the fourth en route to a 6-2 win for a spot in the semis. Traveling to King George for the semi-final round on Tuesday, May 31, the Lady Indians traded runs and remained deadlocked with the Foxes for eight innings before giving up the winning run in the ninth inning in the 4-3 loss.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the loss to King George since we had several opportunities to win, but that loss certainly does not define this team and the progress and improvement we made through the course of the season,” head coach Marie Crump said. “We had only six returning players and several of them lacked a lot of varsity playing experience, so we were very young, both in age and experience.”

While the Indians may have lacked varsity experience early in the year, they handled the new challenge well by making strides through practice and through in-game experience in a tough Dominion District.

“We asked them to try to get a little better each day, and through a lot of hard work, they accomplished that,” Crump said. “The returning players knew the level of competition we would be facing in the Dominion District, but some of the newer players had not competed at that level before so there was certainly a learning curve for the team. I’m very proud of the progress we made and proud of the perseverance and grit we showed in district play and in the playoffs.”

A huge part of the team’s success can be traced back to the efforts and leadership of their five seniors, who all stepped into bigger roles in their final season to make the Indians one of the top teams in the district.

“We’re going to miss this group of seniors,” said Crump. “They did a great job and worked hard to help make us successful. Hopefully, they enjoyed their softball experience as much as we enjoyed having them in the program.”

Several of those seniors — infielder Joy Johnson and outfielders Savannah Johnson and Carsen Hogston — will continue playing at the college level. Joy will be attending Emory & Henry, while her sister Savannah heads to UVA Wise. Hogston, meanwhile, will be heading to Ferrum College.

Senior outfielder Payton George and infielder Emma Phillips also played important roles and were a major part of the team’s success as well, leaving their own mark on the team through their on-field play and leadership.

Even with the five seniors departing the program, the Lady Indians will return a strong nucleus to build around next year. Pitcher Madalyn Johnson and infielders Ava Harper, Megan Gobble, Destinee Raynor and Skylar Galderise return to lead the way for the team along with catcher/ outfielder Ashlee Cates, pitcher/outfielder McKenzie Flora and outfielder Kendra Hogston.

“These returning players gained valuable experience this season and will hopefully come back stronger next year,” Crump said. “We’ll also rely heavily on this year’s successful JV team to feed into next year’s varsity team.”