Cumberland School Board recognizes Cumberland Minors

Members of the Cumberland School Board recognized the Cumberland Minors Youth League Baseball Team on Sept. 1 after a special season that made history and allowed them a shot at the World Series.

For the first time in the history of the program, the team battled hard and ultimately won the Dixie Youth AAA State Title.

The team finished the regular season with a perfect record of 24 wins and zero losses.

This entitled the Cumberland Minors to have the opportunity to compete for the World Series title in South Carolina.

The Cumberland County Minor’s team is made up the following players: Lane Cottrell, Wyatt Cottrell, Nick Foster, Jeremiah Gee, Baylee Haas, Layne Haas, Cameron Langston, Jorden Myers, Dalton Owens, Rylan Smith and Chase Wise.