Cumberland School Board recognizes Cumberland Minors

Cumberland Minors

Front row: assistant coach Megan Langston (kneeling) and Wyatt Cottrell. Second row: head coach coach April Wise, Lane Cottrell, Layne Haas, Chase Wise, Dalton Owens, and assistant coach Brandon Owens. Back row: Nick Foster, Jeremiah Gee, Baylee Haas, Cameron Langston, and Rylan Smith. Not pictured: Jorden Myers.

 Contributed Photo

Members of the Cumberland School Board recognized the Cumberland Minors Youth League Baseball Team on Sept. 1 after a special season that made history and allowed them a shot at the World Series.

For the first time in the history of the program, the team battled hard and ultimately won the Dixie Youth AAA State Title.

The team finished the regular season with a perfect record of 24 wins and zero losses.

This entitled the Cumberland Minors to have the opportunity to compete for the World Series title in South Carolina.

The Cumberland County Minor’s team is made up the following players: Lane Cottrell, Wyatt Cottrell, Nick Foster, Jeremiah Gee, Baylee Haas, Layne Haas, Cameron Langston, Jorden Myers, Dalton Owens, Rylan Smith and Chase Wise.

The Cumberland Minor’s baseball team is led by head coach April Wise and assistant coaches Brandon Owens and Megan Langston.

