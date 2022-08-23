Dale Goodman reflects on time as Powhatan Christmas Mother

POWHATAN – Dale Goodman has never belonged to an organization that has given her as much pure joy as being the Powhatan Christmas Mother.

For the past year, the Powhatan native has been the most public face of a nonprofit aimed at helping people in need regardless of the season. And as she prepares to step down and become secretary for the 2022 Christmas Mother in a few short weeks, she reflected on an amazing year in Powhatan unlike any other.

With a well-oiled machine like the Christmas Everyday Committee (CEC), Goodman was told last summer that, if she wanted, she only had to be “the face” of the program, helping to fundraise and attending certain functions. With 14 subcommittees, many of them with members who have been doing their work for years, the CEC members know how to get the job done.

But within weeks of stepping into the role of Christmas Mother, Goodman knew that wasn’t the route for her.

“It was more than that because I am one who loves to help. I want to get involved. I want to be a part of the committee, and that is why I chose the theme, ‘A Christmas of Unity,’” she said. “Therefore, I found that that theme would allow me to be a representative of the residents of Powhatan to join together. And I feel as though in many ways we have. And I think that was accomplished during the year.”

Powhatan Christmas Mother 2006 Mary Harrison said she was incredibly impressed with the initiative Goodman took in so many aspects of her role, describing her as both a go-getter and a self-starter who was always warm and positive.

“She was just the right person to have for this breakout year. She is just dynamite. She has never met a stranger and she makes you feel loved. That is what Christmas is all about,” Harrison said.

Following the initial announcement after Labor Day 2021, the real swing into the season began with the client signups in October and November. Goodman said she wanted to be part of it – showing up, talking to clients and learning their stories. “I didn’t want to not show up. I tried to make it every week to be a part of that. If there were any questions, I wanted to be there for them.”

But then she started to go further, reaching out to businesses in an aggressive campaign to spread the word to anyone who would listen. Goodman said she visited 54 businesses in Powhatan to introduce herself and the Christmas Mother program for those that weren’t familiar.

“Most of the businesses I visited were very welcoming and were happy to meet me. A lot of them were anxious to give donations while I was on the premises, and I felt good about that. That is what made me feel we were coming together in lots of ways,” she said.

Before she knew it, Christmas season was fully upon the program, and it felt like that truly kicked off with the Powhatan Christmas Parade, she said. She was offered a solo vehicle, but Goodman preferred riding together with the previous Christmas Mothers, again going back to promoting unity as much as possible. Climbing into the wagon filled with former Christmas Mothers and heading down Old Buckingham Road, she was beyond thrilled with the excitement of it all.

“When the parade started and seeing all those people, it was like they were waiting for an event like that. That just did it for me. The Christmas Parade was so exciting,” she said.

But the truth is, there were too many amazing moments to narrow down for Goodman, who was still smiling months later as she described some of the bigger milestones.

Goodman set out to add her own stamp on her time as Christmas Mother by hosting a Winter Wonderland Ball at Bienvenue events center in the Village. The limited tickets sold out within two weeks and so many people in the county came together to help her make it possible, she said.

She also added an incredibly personal touch with the help of fellow Powhatan High School alumna and former cheerleader JoAnn Woodson, the 2020 Powhatan Christmas Mother. The pair performed an original cheer with the high school’s cheerleaders at varsity and junior varsity football games.

“I’ve still got kids coming up to me in the grocery store saying they enjoyed seeing me out there cheering. Then they wanted to tap into our organization,” Goodman said. “Different student groups would come and help. There were more that added to the list that wanted to get involved with the Christmas Mother.”

Although not the same age, Woodson and Goodman did overlap in high school and were cheerleaders together for a time. Woodson said she was nervous as she hadn’t cheered in so long, but standing beside Goodman in their matching outfits and cheering with the high schoolers was an amazing experience.

“It took a moment back in time and we reconnected. She wasn’t afraid for me to get up there beside her no matter what I did,” Woodson said.

She added it is fun to see how surprised Goodman is that students recognize her from the cheer, but it is indicative of how the outgoing Christmas Mother embraced her role 110%. She came up with ideas such as adding a QR code to the donor letters to make it easier for people to donate and going above and beyond to treat CEC members at committee meetings.

“She knocked it out of the park. She found people to connect with and organizations. She reached out to so many different people and organizations I would have never thought about,” Woodson said.

Woodson and her husband Jimmy were responsible for another special moment for Goodman – perhaps even her favorite. Jimmy Woodson organized to get a designated parking sign for the current Christmas Mother at the group’s headquarters. Goodman couldn’t believe how much the moment meant to her – not only for herself but for future Christmas Mothers.

“I take great pride in that parking spot. I will be sad to let it go,” she said with a grin.

As much fun as she had promoting the nonprofit at events, Goodman pointed out repeatedly that the program wasn’t about her; it was about helping ease the burden of people in need in Powhatan. That was only possible because of the amazing CEC members doing the work and the community coming together to fully support the program, she added.

“This season went very well. We had such an increase of folks who wanted to adopt families – some wanted to adopt two or three families and not just one – so because of that we had plenty to fill those boxes. That had a lot to do with the increase in adopted families,” she said.

All of the stories were special, but one really stood out. A local family sent in an application not asking for toys or electronics – only clothing and items to help them keep warm this winter. CEC members filled the order as asked, but they also reached out to check on the family further and learned the family hadn’t had heat in their home for two years because of major problems with their electrical system.

“They hadn’t reached out to us. We could just tell by the application this family needed help,” she said. “An electrical company and a heating and air company went over to the residence and volunteered to repair everything that was necessary to get them safely in the house.”

She said it is a story that she will always remember. “That is a story that will always stay with me of the Christmas Mother organization and how we impacted an entire family.”

The Christmas Mother program has in turn impacted Goodman in ways she couldn’t have foreseen. She volunteered with the nonprofit some in 2017, when her sister-in-law, Jo Goodman, was the Christmas Mother.

But she didn’t really see all the program was and did at that time – that it was a year-round program helping people not only at Christmas but with real-life devastating situations such as car accidents and house fires.

“So getting to know the ins and the outs and everything the organization does and how it is so organized, it just gave me a whole new perspective of how people want to help one another. They really do. That goes from the volunteers here in the organization to even just residents in the county. They really do want to help and they want to see results,” she said.