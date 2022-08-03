Daniel returns from Gothenburg a new soccer player

Sitting on a six-hour flight heading for Gothenburg, Sweden, Fischer Daniel couldn’t sleep.

It was his first time on a plane and Fischer, one of Powhatan’s fastest rising soccer stars, didn’t feel comfortable on the ride that was over 30,000 feet up in the air. Fischer’s first flight was a special occasion, after the rising senior was invited to play with CCL United, part of the Club Champions League, in the Gothia Cup, the world’s largest international youth soccer tournament that brings together around 1,600 clubs from 80 nations to compete in Sweden at Kviberg Center.

Once the plane landed and Fischer was on the pitch for the first time, he felt that even in a country over 4,000 miles from his home in Powhatan, he was in familiar territory. His performance in the tournament was evidence of that.

“It was worth it,” he said.

Competing with clubs from around the world on a stage that featured high-level talent and play styles that even he hasn’t come across before, Fischer dominated on the big stage, earning MVP honors from his team with four goals and an assist in four games played in the tournament.

“It was amazing, I was really nervous going over there, and honestly you’re thinking everyone’s going to be so good and once I got there, I told myself to just have fun that you’re over here now,” he said.

Fischer and CCL United played two clubs from England and two from Sweden during the tournament, while getting the opportunity to train with Swedish club Malmo, participate in a camp in Denmark and catch multiple games from U17 Ghanaian football academy Right to Dream, who Fischer says opened his eyes to just how professional and talented a club in his age group could play and how much work he needs to put in with his own game.

“It’s opened my eyes to how much harder I need to work honestly,” he said. “They looked like professionals at 17. Watching them being my age and playing at the level that they play is like, okay, I still have work to do.”

Outside of the game, Fischer was also able to sightsee Copenhagen, visit the Amalienborg Palace and the changing of the guards and also try what he considers the best burger he’s ever had on a small island just off of Gothenburg. He also experienced a new type of soccer culture, witnessing thousands of Swedish locals pack the fields at Kviberg Center for the tournament.

“I have never seen a group or a community be so immersed in a sporting event. Everything there had to do with that cup; everyone there was talking about soccer or going to games.”

There were plenty of unexpected moments for Fischer entering the tournament, but one thing that definitely lived up to his expectations was the play styles of the international clubs he was slated to play. The English clubs played more methodical, slow-paced styles that relied on long balls to win the possession game, while the Swedish clubs were quicker and moved the ball with a more tiki-taka style of passing that played the field short rather than long.

He also heard his fair share of trash talk, especially against the English clubs.

The first English club CCL United went up against, Swindon Town, presented a unique challenge for Fischer and his teammates.

The club brought along a strong fan presence that featured an atmosphere of chants and insults, while the players out on the field played mind games with a constant chatter aimed at their opposition.

“I was thinking coming into the tournament that there would be a positive atmosphere with teams wanting to go there and just play some soccer and have fun, but the first English team we played, their centerback was in my ear the whole game.”

Fischer fed off that energy, scoring the opening goal with a chip of the keeper. As he trotted past the rival fan section, he shushed the crowd of its collective jeers and anti-opponent chants and marked a target on his back in the process.

Just five minutes after his goal opened the game, Swindon Town earned a penalty kick after a foul in the box, and the resulting goal led to the scorer copying Fischer’s own celebration. After that, Fischer didn’t leave the game, telling his coach that no one steals his celebration. The motivated Powhatan star scored his second goal later as a riposte, helping propel his team to its second straight victory, 3-1.

“It was definitely a test to see how mentally strong you were because you were constantly having them bash you from the sidelines. It was loud, you could feel it in your chest, but it was just motivation for me to shut them up, and it was just the greatest feeling ever.”

After all the back-and-forth talking and in-game tension, Fischer was rewarded a mini soccer ball from the Swindon Town coaching staff as a sign of respect from the opposition for being the Man of the Match.

“It was a cool cultural thing to see, I’ve never had that happen when playing club,” he said.

After drawing 2-2 with a Swedish club in the next match, a game that saw Fischer add a goal and an assist, CCL United faced LPA Academy, who they lost to in a penalty shootout after neither team could score in regulation.

If playing Swindon Town was a challenging first assignment of increased physicality and trash talk, then LPA Academy was the final exam.

The game was an introduction to new insults and new defensive strategies that would possibly result in an immediate red card in a typical VHSL game. The Brexit Tackle, for instance, was something Fischer was given a proper introduction to, with the phrase referring to a slide tackle that aims to take a player out rather than make a play on the ball.

“I still have bruises all over my shins from them,” he said.

Fischer also learned some new colorful language that was aimed his way, with athletes from LPA referring to him as a munter, a slang word used to describe someone as unattractive.

The insults didn’t end with the final whistle. Players from LPA also sent Fischer and his teammates messages and videos on Instagram with some more colorful language. Rather than feed into it, he just relayed those messages to his coach, let the tournament organizers handle it and continued to focus on his own game.

“We’ve got to be the bigger people, we’re here to play soccer, not fight some lowlife,” he said.

Despite ending on a tough loss, Fischer didn’t let that result impact the takeaways he made from the tournament.

He says that he learned to take a more humble approach to the game and that with a talent-level this high, taking a second to relax and celebrate could lead to a mistake or a moment of weakness that a talented team could take advantage of.

“Our coach told us that the game will humble you so fast over there. As soon as you think you’ve got this, it can change so fast,” he said.

Thinking back to even his own celebration being used against him against Swindon Town, Fischer was served a real, in-game example of that message his coaches preached.

“Having it happen to me is what really showed me that I need to be humble and work in silence,” he said.

Coming back from the Gothia Cup, Fischer returns to Powhatan rejuvenated and confident, having proved to himself that he can compete with anyone and raise his own level of play against teams from around the world that had challenged him in a way he had never experienced before.