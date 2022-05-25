Daniel’s late goal stuns the Titans in overtime win

This year’s Powhatan boys soccer team has once again put itself in a league of its own in the program’s history.

Down 1-0 entering halftime against the Cosby Titans — a team ranked third in the state and locked into a battle for second in the region with the Indians — it took late game heroics from senior Parker Sloan and junior Fischer Daniel, but the Indians pulled out all the stops for an incredible 2-1 victory that locked them into the second seed heading into the upcoming regional tournament.

The win — Powhatan’s first against Cosby in school history — gives the Indians a 13-2-1 record to close out the season, as they also beat George Wythe 7-0 the next day on May 20. In their previous matchup on April 19, the Titans won in a 4-3 finish.

That high-scoring result would not be the case this time around. The Titans defense held the typically high-flying Indians scoreless all the way until the final minute of regulation, when Sloan received a pass from junior Connor Nickerson and willed the ball into the net to send the game into extra time.

The Indians defense was similarly impactful, keeping the Titans lead to just one goal until Sloan’s finish. In the second half in general, Powhatan looked like the more energized team on the attack, consistently getting pressure in the box to break through for that late-game score.

Just 30 seconds into the first overtime period, Daniel wouldn’t let Sloan’s game-tying goal go to waste, sending the Indians ahead with another clutch finish that would solidify yet another impressive win to the team’s rapidly improving resume.

The Indians now head into regionals with arguably the most momentum of any team in the Dominion District.

With the second seed, the Indians will receive a first-game bye and await their matchup to shape out in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 27.