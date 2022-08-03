Debs finish as state runner-up

The Powhatan Fastpitch Softball Debs All-Star Team had a strong performance in its state tournament, making it all the way to the championship game before falling to Halifax in the final, 11-1.

The Debs — who are in the 16-19 age bracket — had a bye week on Friday, July 15 to start the tournament, and then played Amherst on Saturday. Though they opened things up with a 9-6 loss in that matchup, they’d quickly bounce back, beating Lunenburg on Sunday morning 13-4 with a shot at revenge against Amherst later that night.

With a win under their belt and a chance to adjust to Amherst’s play, the Debs stepped up in their second go-around, taking a 10-6 win that placed the Debs in the championship match with Halifax.

Though Halifax proved too strong with a title on the line, Powhatan’s runner-up finish was still a positive result against some quality opponents. The girls poured their hearts out into every game they played, sometimes even to the point of injury, as Courtney Osterman broke her wrist diving for an out in the opening match.

Though it was a tough finish in Osterman’s final game of Dixie softball, she went out tough, successfully grabbing that out despite the injury and supporting her team even after the injury.

Olivia Hamby also left her mark on the tournament with a standout showing on the mound, as she pitched 15 innings during the tournament and delivered strike after strike to help get the defense off the field.