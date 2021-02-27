Decker rushes for 3 TDs, defense racks up turnovers in Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football's 32-0 shutout of Southampton Academy

And the defense, Brock as put it, “was all over the place today.”

“I can’t say enough about them,” Brock said. “We’ve got a good rush … and (the Raiders) had trouble holding onto the ball a little bit, they helped us out a lot. It’s just one of those days where you just say, ‘Back to the drawing board and let’s go,’ because I know (the Raiders' coach Dale Marks) really well and I know his team’s always coached well, but he’s in the same boat. He’s got a lot of young kids, and so today…he was directing traffic and we were directing traffic…it just worked out good for us.”

BSH senior Zach Miles feasted from the defensive line as he sacked the quarterback three times and recovered two fumbles. He wasn’t alone. David Mann and Harrison Lee were in on seven tackles and one turnover each.

Lee, whom Brock said had “been chomping at the bit to have one all year,” finally caught an interception, which halted the Raiders’ drive to the red zone early in the fourth quarter. Lee put himself in prime position to grab the pick along the right sideline, then returned it to the Knights’ 35-yard line.