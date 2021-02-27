Decker rushes for 3 TDs, defense racks up turnovers in Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football's 32-0 shutout of Southampton Academy

The mixed precipitation that fell Friday and persisted into Saturday made for muddy field conditions across the region. Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s gridiron on game day was among the fields affected.
But the mushy conditions still paled in comparison to the preparation that Josh Decker and his BSH teammates have undertaken this offseason.
“Our practice fields look 10 times worse than this, every single day, and (head coach Gary) Brock has us Army-crawling through the worst mud he can find. He knows exactly how bad this season can get weather-wise, and he is fully prepared for it,” Decker said. “Weather isn’t going to stop us.”
Conditions certainly didn’t stop Josh Decker in his tracks, as the junior led his team in rushing with 178 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. It also didn’t stop the defense, as it recovered four fumbles, including one for a touchdown, and caught an interception in the BSH Knights’ 32-0 home-opening shutout of Southampton Academy.
“It was a complete team victory, and now they’re enjoying the fruits of their labor a little bit,” Brock said, adding: “We needed something positive, something uplifting, just like every other school…this is a big win for us.”
Saturday’s win was a big bounce-back effort from a season-opening loss on the road to Kenston Forest (38-13) on Wednesday night. After the Kavaliers controlled the line of scrimmage against BSH, the Knights were the ones to control it against the visiting Southampton Academy Raiders on Saturday.
And the defense, Brock as put it, “was all over the place today.”
“I can’t say enough about them,” Brock said. “We’ve got a good rush … and (the Raiders) had trouble holding onto the ball a little bit, they helped us out a lot. It’s just one of those days where you just say, ‘Back to the drawing board and let’s go,’ because I know (the Raiders' coach Dale Marks) really well and I know his team’s always coached well, but he’s in the same boat. He’s got a lot of young kids, and so today…he was directing traffic and we were directing traffic…it just worked out good for us.”
BSH senior Zach Miles feasted from the defensive line as he sacked the quarterback three times and recovered two fumbles. He wasn’t alone. David Mann and Harrison Lee were in on seven tackles and one turnover each.
Lee, whom Brock said had “been chomping at the bit to have one all year,” finally caught an interception, which halted the Raiders’ drive to the red zone early in the fourth quarter. Lee put himself in prime position to grab the pick along the right sideline, then returned it to the Knights’ 35-yard line.
Mann in the third quarter took off after a fumbled football that skipped away from the quarterback behind the Raiders’ 10-yard line and pounced on the ball in the end zone to secure a defensive touchdown for BSH.
Garrett Musselman, one of the Knights' experienced returners on defense alongside Miles and Mann, contributed to four tackles and one sack and also came away with a fumble recovery.
Decker on defense added six tackles to his big day on offense. After BSH held the Raiders to the Knights’ 11 with a turnover on downs in the first quarter, he recovered his own team’s fumble and transformed it into a 35-yard gain on the ground. He capped that steady drive in which he helped move the chains with a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Decker’s second scoring drive, in which he found the end zone from 6 yards out with 8:05 to play in the third quarter, was kickstarted by Miles’ second fumble recovery. One gametime minute after Decker’s touchdown, a five-yard sack by Miles and a delay-of-game penalty backed the Raiders up to their 10. Mann fell on the fumble to help grow the Knights’ lead to 20-0.
Two plays after Lee’s interception early in the fourth, junior quarterback Zander Nadeau found open space on the left side and set sail on a 63-yard romp. Decker added his longest rush of the day in the final quarter when he carried the ball 41 yards to the house for his third and final touchdown of the game.
A lot of the yardage that Decker picked up came through the holes created by Miles on the offensive line, Brock pointed out. All three of Decker’s touchdowns came on trap plays, and Miles was the puller on all three.
“He did a really good job,” Brock said of Miles, adding: “Musselman did a good job in the middle, helping us out, directing traffic. Between those two (Miles and Musselman), they really opened up some holes” on the offensive line.
Nadeau had five carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot (1-1) remain at home on Saturday, March 5, to host Halifax Academy from Roanoke Rapids, N.C. at 2 p.m. The Knights’ game that was originally scheduled for Monday, March 1, versus Brunswick Academy has been postponed to Wednesday, March 31.