Defense rules in field hockey win over Maggie Walker

Two games into the Powhatan field hockey season it has generated two nail-biting performances that came down to a single goal.

While the first game went the other way with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the hosting James River Rapids, the result in Powhatan’s home opener against the Maggie Walker Green Dragons went in the home team’s direction.

“All week we worked on keeping possession of the ball and doing what we could to get the ball into the circle and just creating scoring opportunities,” head coach Stephanie Tyson said. “We had lots of chances and probably could have gotten a few more, and finishing is something we’re going to continue to work on, but we’re making progress.”

The 1-0 victory on Tuesday, Sept. 6 puts the Indians at 1-1 to start the season, and the team had to scratch and claw their way to earn that win. The winning goal came just a minute into the third quarter, when senior Lexi Campbell received a pass from junior Casey Grell with her back to the net and powered home a shot into the left corner of the goal.

“I’ve been working really hard on being in front of the goalie, and I think I did that tonight,” Campbell said.

Campbell generated chances all evening against a solid Green Dragons defense, though it was her early third period strike that proved enough to be the difference-making scoring opportunity.

Both defenses were rock solid throughout the game, though it seemed the Indians were able to generate more chances that forced a save out of the goalie.

Still, the Green Dragons threatened to score until the very end, even getting a quality shot off a penalty corner with three minutes left in the third quarter that was miraculously stopped when sophomore Chloe James stepped in and intercepted the shot that would have likely been on-goal. James was able to control the ball and safely move it out of the Powhatan striking circle. Then, with a little over a minute left, a kick save in net from Mackenzie Halfon was the final stop needed to lock up the win.

Despite the low score, Powhatan had plenty of runs to the net that could have led to goals, but a strong performance in net from Maggie Walker junior Lily Postma kept the game level until Campbell broke through in the second half.

One chance with six minutes to go in the second quarter saw junior Carter Quinn get a shot on goal after a pass sent forward from sophomore Evangeline Fridley gave her a good opportunity.

Campbell also recorded two more quality chances in the third quarter, both in the span of 40 seconds, that nearly gave her a second goal with five minutes left in the quarter.

With the clock striking zero, the Indians were able to hold off any late magic from the Dragons, and the two teams that demonstrated complete respect for each other post-game concluded a thrilling defensive battle that showed just how well these opponents match up with each other.