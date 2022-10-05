Defense stars in Powhatan shutout over Monacan

Coming off a tough loss to a formidable opponent like Manchester just weeks ago, Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson got an early glimpse at how his team handles adversity and moves on to the next game.

With a young squad, Henderson says he wasn’t sure what to expect from the team in its response to the loss, but quickly found the team practiced harder than they ever have all season, resulting in the team scoring 51 points in consecutive matchups, with the second game being a 51-0 blowout on the road against the Monacan Chiefs on Sept. 29.

“Coming into tonight, we felt this team was a pretty even matchup with us, and we just kept playing hard, and we told the guys to play every snap like it’s the most important play and they did,” Henderson said. “We ended up feeling really good about the finish.”

The Indians (4-1) defense was outstanding, forcing six turnovers against the Chiefs, two of which were taken back to the house for a touchdown. Powhatan’s special teams unit also recovered a fumble on the kickoff that started the second half.

Safety Omaree Morris had a particularly excellent performance, picking off two passes in the fourth quarter, one of which he returned for a pick-six and the other taken 82 yards down the field where he was caught in Chiefs territory after telegraphing a pass in the end zone.

Before Morris’ 91-yard pick-six, he saw a potential interception slip through his hands on the previous play, which he shouldered the blame on with his teammates immediately after.

He didn’t let that drop faze him, immediately getting back up and making the big play on the next pass attempt on a pass on the run across the middle that he calmly snatched away and ran back to the end zone.

“As soon as I dropped that pick, I had to immediately shake it off, and I couldn’t let my defensive backs down and had to get it back to the offense so they could score,” Morris said.

That accountability Morris took with the drop is something Henderson has noticed the team as a whole gradually build on over the course of the season.

“I think it’s something we want to have in our program and in the same point I feel like every team has to develop that on their own time,” Henderson said. “We’re starting to develop trust and believe in each other and when you stack some wins together, I feel like it makes it easier to trust when you win and the guys see how to make it work.”

Other turnovers from the defense include a first quarter interception from senior Landon Hutchinson that set the tone for the defensive onslaught, a fumble recovered by senior Landon Gibbs in the second quarter, a fumble recovered by sophomore Jacob Leach for a touchdown on a botched snap in the final minute of play and lastly a pick-six from senior Myles Davis as time expired.

Notable performances from Cody Osterman, who recorded eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, and a seven-tackle performance from Gibbs to go with his fumble recovery and a sack also added to the dominant defensive display from the Indians.

On offense, quarterback Dylan Trevillian was sharp all evening, aggressively taking shots down the field, beating the defense with his legs and orchestrating long drives into the red zone that concluded in Powhatan points.

Trevillian finished with a statline of 8-of-16 passing and 119 yards with two touchdown passes to sophomore Matt Henderson and one to freshman Ben Whitver before sitting for the fourth quarter while the bench players took over. Trevillian also ran for 87 yards on nine carries.

Henderson had a terrific showing yet again, quickly prospering as a primary receiving target for his senior gunslinger, hauling in an opening-drive 50-yard touchdown and a 16-yard pitch and catch score just before halftime.

On the ground, backup quarterback made a nice impression in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard touchdown run while running back Edgar Alejo finished with 63 yards on six carries. Alejo had an impressive 31-yard touchdown run that saw him burst outside in electrifying fashion in the first half, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.