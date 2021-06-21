Democratic primary sees 4.37% turnout in Powhatan County

Across Virginia, Ayala had a clear lead with 180,104 votes (37.48%), followed by Rasoul (24.23%); Levine (11.36%); McClellan (10.59%); Perryman (8.08%); Warren (4.14%), and Guzman (4.12%).

In the local attorney general race, Mark R. Herring received 598 votes and Jerrauld C. "Jay" Jones received 405 votes.

Statewide, Herring became the democratic candidate with 273,747 votes (56.63%), beating Jones’ 43.37%.

Locally, Alexander said it was an uneventful election. The only hiccups came when local residents arrived at the polls expecting to vote in a republican primary and found only a democratic primary happening.

“Most people returned the ballot that they were given unmarked and left. Even better they saw a sample ballot and got out of line after seeing a sample ballot,” Alexander said. “If they were checked into the poll book and handed a ballot, if they handed it back unmarked, they were backed out so it was like they never even checked in.”

Hannah Harrison, chief election official at Precinct #202 at Graceland Baptist Church, said that by 11 a.m., they only had 26 people who had cast a ballot.