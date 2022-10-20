Dominant first half leads BSH to road victory

For the second straight week, the Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Knights traveled onto an opponent’s home and bullied their way into a convincing victory.

After a 46-0 win over Kenston Forest on Oct. 8, BSH (5-2) came back the next week and put on another similarly brilliant performance that left no question of who the better team was at the end of the game, defeating Richmond Christian (0-7) 38-20 on Friday, Oct. 15.

The Knights scored the first 38 points of the game before the Warriors added some late garbage time scores, led by a fantastic performance from Hunter Case, who added three touchdown runs, one pick-six and a safety.

Case added the first score with 6:29 left in the opening quarter with a 2-yard touchdown set up by a big run from running back Will Fichter. Quarterback Afton Harrow added the 2-point conversion to make it an 8-0 first quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Case scored on defense with a safety that saw him burst through the heart of the offensive line to make a tackle in the team’s end zone. When the Knights got the ball back after the safety, Case then scored another one on the ground, this time from 12 yards out.

And for good measure, Case added one more score in the final minute of the half, jumping a route with the Warriors backed up and returning the interception for a 2-yard touchdown.

Entering the second half up 26-0, the Knights got another touchdown courtesy of Case on a 10-yard run on the opening drive of the third quarter as well as a touchdown run from Fichter with 1:23 left to play in that same quarter.

The Knights close out the season with two home games, with the next being a matchup with Brunswick Academy (7-1) on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. After that, they close out the regular season against Broadwater Academy (4-3) on Oct. 28.