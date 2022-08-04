Dominion plugs benefits of solar batteries

POWHATAN – State and local officials gathered with solar industry professionals Thursday to recognize the successful completion of the Scott Battery Energy Storage System pilot project, which aims to extend the capability of solar energy to provide clean energy to the region.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Scott Solar facility in Powhatan to celebrate the largest operational battery energy storage pilot project. The project paves the way for the development of additional energy storage technology needed to support the company’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon and methane emissions by 2050, increase renewable generation and improve grid reliability.

Three independent battery systems totaling 12 megawatts were installed at the Scott Solar facility as part of a pilot approved for Dominion Energy for energy storage, said Eric Conner, a structural engineer and manger for generation construction at Dominion Energy. They combine for a four-hour capacity duration.

Dominion Energy has two other battery storage pilot projects in its portfolio – a 2-megawatt battery in New Kent County and a 2-megawatt battery in Hanover County. The three utility-scale battery storage pilot projects, which combine for a total of 16 megawatts, are the first of their kind in Virginia.

The batteries at the Powhatan facility, which has been operational since 2016, will collect and store power during the peak hours of sunshine and provide four hours of power during peak hours of energy usage to reduce the load on existing transformers, which is called peak shifting, he said. Those times usually fall in the morning as people ready for the day and in the afternoon when people get home from work and school.

“The problem that solar can’t solve is the peak solar production is in the middle of the day – it’s not in the morning, and it’s not in the afternoon. So how do we take that energy at that peak time and actually save it so we can release it in the evening? That is where batteries come in,” Conner said.

The Powhatan facility will provide valuable information on the proficiency of battery technology to store energy generated from solar panels during periods of high production and release energy during periods when load is high. The facility will also reveal how well a battery can optimize power production of the solar facility.

The batteries at the Powhatan facility were approved by the State Corporation Commission in 2020 and began construction in 2021. The AC system with 10 megawatts was brought online in December 2021, but two DC systems fell subject to supply chain issues and didn’t come online until May 2022, Conner said. Having so much of the process fall during the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges with supply chain, commodities, labor shortages and simply trying to keep people safe, he added.

Dominion serves over 23,000 customers in Powhatan and has a history of partnering on a number of projects, including clean energy and grid modernization, said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. He pointed to the company’s efforts to partner with Firefly to help deliver broadband to underserved parts of the county and partnering with Sun Tribe Solar, which installed solar panels on the rooftops of four of the county’s schools.

Dominion Energy has over 2,200 megawatts of solar and its renewable energy portfolio continues to grow, he said.

“Battery storage is an integral component to the clean energy transition in Virginia, supporting grid reliability for our customers during periods of high demand and by helping to fill gaps due to the inherent intermittency of solar and wind power,” Baine said. “These battery systems will help us better understand how best to deploy utility-scale batteries across our service territory to support our goal of net zero emissions by 2050.”

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, who also attended the event, praised the role Dominion Energy had in those previous projects with broadband and the school solar arrays and said the batteries represent a continuation of that important partnership.

“This is an amazing facility. Just to see what is going on here and the capabilities that this new facility is bringing and the opportunity to ensure that we are well on our way to meeting the goals of the (Virginia Clean Economy Act),” she said. “We know that climate action is necessary. We know that the climate situation is going to be a challenging one, especially in the next few decades and especially for our children and our grandchildren.”

She added that having sustainable renewable energy is only possible with the ability to store energy and use it at the opportune moments.

Powhatan County Board of Supervisors Chair Mike Byerly, who represents District 3, also praised Dominion’s past projects partnering with Powhatan and lauded the battery pilot project, which will produce data that will assist in better understanding how future systems will make solar energy even more viable.

“Since approving Scott Solar, Powhatan County has approved over 1,300 acres of solar projects, significantly adding to the Commonwealth’s renewable energy portfolio. As we seek to attract quality economic development, broadband, alongside a power grid diversified by renewable sources, is becoming increasingly important to many companies when they decide where to locate their business,” Byerly said. “We appreciate the partnership with Dominion Energy and look forward to continued collaboration and innovation.”

RES was the engineering procurement constructor responsible for procuring the batteries and integrating the system with the existing Scott Solar I. RES Chairman Douglas McAlpine said the project had a great deal of technical challenges to overcome during the engineering, construction and commissioning phases but thanked Dominion Energy for its partnership throughout the entire process to make the battery pilot project happen.

RES, which has been in the renewable energy industry for 40 years, has delivered over 440 megawatt hours of energy storage projects and more than 23 gigawatts of renewable energy generation capacity, he said. However, the Powhatan project was the first energy storage project the company has built in Virginia.

“We see energy storage as vital for the energy transition. The flexibility it brings to the grid, the modernization it brings to the grid, is essential to enable more renewables to come onto the grid. For that reason, we are incredibly proud to be part of this project,” McAlpine said.