Don’t view civic involvement as a threat

What I really wanted to address was a line of comments I have heard at both boards’ meetings in recent months. The basic gist is, “we have woken up and we are staying wide awake and will continue to be coming to speak about issues with the boards.”

My problem with that is people keep saying it like a threat – like the board should be afraid because citizens are sharing their concerns. On the contrary, I believe it should be a promise on the part of residents to continue to stay involved, even if the hot-button issues cool off.

Do I want every public comment period to last two hours and have meetings that consistently run four, five, and even seven hours long? Not particularly. Anybody who has attended these meetings can attest the chairs are not that comfortable.

But do I strongly believe that people need to be paying attention to what is going on in their communities, including their local government and their schools? Absolutely! I have been advocating local involvement in this column for years. The budget is being reviewed – come to the meetings. The comprehensive plan is being reviewed – come to the meetings. Road projects that could have a huge impact on Powhatan traffic are being discussed – come to the meetings. I have felt like a broken record on more than one occasion but said it again anyway because I think it is important.