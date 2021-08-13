Don’t view civic involvement as a threat

Resident involvement shouldn’t be a threat; it should be a promise.
For the last seven years, my job covering local happenings in Powhatan County has included being at almost every single board of supervisors and school board meeting I could when I wasn’t sick, on vacation, or literally being asked to be in two places at once by competing events. Even if I couldn’t be there in person, I would often be watching the video remotely or on Youtube in the days that followed.
The last nine months or so have been a bit of a departure with consistently higher attendance numbers and an increase in people speaking out during public comment period on a regular basis. The myriad of emotions that have been heard by the boards in the last several months has ranged from supportive and complimentary to disappointed to angry to complete outrage and everything in between.
In that time, there have been topics that have hit a nerve with people, whether it was the first African American History class that will begin this fall at Powhatan High School, worries about critical race theory being implemented in public schools, mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccinations, and the defense of medical freedom.
These are all important issues, and tensions have been extremely high at some of these meetings. Since many of them are ongoing issues that will be covered in this newspaper, I will continue to refrain from taking sides in them so I can make every effort to provide our readers with objective accounts of what is happening in the county. I won’t claim to be perfect, but it is always my utmost priority.
What I really wanted to address was a line of comments I have heard at both boards’ meetings in recent months. The basic gist is, “we have woken up and we are staying wide awake and will continue to be coming to speak about issues with the boards.”
My problem with that is people keep saying it like a threat – like the board should be afraid because citizens are sharing their concerns. On the contrary, I believe it should be a promise on the part of residents to continue to stay involved, even if the hot-button issues cool off.
Do I want every public comment period to last two hours and have meetings that consistently run four, five, and even seven hours long? Not particularly. Anybody who has attended these meetings can attest the chairs are not that comfortable.
But do I strongly believe that people need to be paying attention to what is going on in their communities, including their local government and their schools? Absolutely! I have been advocating local involvement in this column for years. The budget is being reviewed – come to the meetings. The comprehensive plan is being reviewed – come to the meetings. Road projects that could have a huge impact on Powhatan traffic are being discussed – come to the meetings. I have felt like a broken record on more than one occasion but said it again anyway because I think it is important.
I remember sitting in meetings with public hearings where millions of taxpayer dollars were being discussed and not a whisper was heard. I remember many a school board meeting where former Chairman Joe Walters was introducing the public comment period and lingering, sometimes awkwardly, in hopes that someone would come forward and share their thoughts. Imagine that scene in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” where the character played by Ben Stein keeps repeating the title character’s name but insert Mr. Walters saying, “Anyone? Anyone at all?” Yeah, that feeling.
Being engaged in your community is not a menace to elected officials or staff; it is how things are supposed to be. Having opinions on issues such as the tax rate, the budget, land use cases, parks and recreation offerings, future developments, board policies, county ordinances, public safety, or anything else the boards deal with is not only acceptable, it is encouraged. Wanting to volunteer for county committees or involvement in your children’s schools now that visitors are allowed again is a show of support, not a nuisance (unless you embarrass your teenager, but that is a whole other issue).
Promoting and protecting the quality of life in Powhatan County is not the sole responsibility of 10 elected officials, no matter how much I advocate for voter participation. If something has the ability to impact the day-to-day life and quality of life of this community, you have the right to have a say in it, too.
