Donning a superhero suit - no flying required

Added to that, the gear was such that I couldn’t really lift my head, which Christine later told me is a skill you have to work at over time. So this experience was so much more about what I could feel than what I could see.

When we entered the house I went to the right, making sure to use the wall and furniture. The first room had a couch, and Leon reminded me that victims can often be found on couches. Sure enough, Victim #1, a toddler, was lying right there. Unfortunately for him, I was doing search, not rescue, so he had to wait for someone else to save him. As we continued around the room, Leon pointed out things like looking in closets, where people, especially children, sometimes hide.

Down the hallway, another door led to what I realized was a bedroom when I felt the wooden foot board. A few feet away in the small room was a dresser, and Leon reminded me of a practice some people who can’t afford cribs use – putting sleeping babies in dresser drawers. Sure enough, Victim #2 was lying in the drawer. The third and final adult victim was lying prone on the bed.

Leon said these were the only three victims, but we were still going to explore the rest of the house. I passed through a dining room, stopping to search under a table, before moving to a small back bedroom. There was no furniture, which meant it had a large open space in the middle.