Down 10-1, American Legion Post 201 Seniors unleash monster rally, walk-off 11-10 over Post 125

After Post 125 scored 5 runs in the top of the fifth, Post 201 responded with 4 of its own in the bottom half-inning. Robinson, Sheffield and Dawson all scored on wild pitches, and Lovasz singled to center field to plate Chambers and help tighten 125's lead to 10-5.

201 pitchers Jacob Barbour and Ethan Smith capitalized on their team's momentum by shutting down 125's offense from there. In the top of the sixth, the two pitchers combined to strike out the side in order, with Smith stepping onto the mound to get the last out.

Post 201 built on three consecutive hits in the bottom of the sixth to score a run off of Thomas Robinson putting a pop-fly into play and 125 committing an error on the attempt to get the out. Sheffield scored on the error, shrinking 125''s advantage to 10-6 going into the final inning.

Smith stayed hot on the hill in the top of the seventh, retiring the side in 8 pitches and striking out two.

From there, Post 201 went off in the last half-inning of regulation. Lovasz reached base on his second single of the night, Smith drove him to third by reaching base on a fielder's error and Lovasz came home on a passed ball.

Smith scored on a wild pitch, and Sheffield grounded out, but brought home Jacob Barbour on his sacrifice, slashing 125's lead down to 10-9.