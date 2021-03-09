Drawing inspiration from a beautiful day

Walking down my driveway in Powhatan on this gorgeous sunny day today, I found myself having a Titanic moment – the movie not the ship.
It’s Wednesday, Feb. 24, as I write this, and it hasn’t been long since I finished a walk with my sister, who lives in Texas and joins me on the phone occasionally as we both get some exercise. It was the first outside walk in a while without being totally bundled up and lamenting at my fingers feeling like frozen popsicles. Even after being away from Texas for more than 13 years, I am still not a fan of cold weather. So for the past several months when we had these talks, I often walked in the house and sometimes she did, too, depending on Houston’s weather.
Anyway, I was coming back from the walk and ending the call with my sister because her husband was calling her. And as I walked down the driveway (there is a slope) into the bright afternoon sun, the wind picked up. Without thinking, I found myself closing my eyes, lifting my face and arms to the Heavens, and releasing a huge sigh of relief. If this was my Titanic moment, it felt like one in reverse, with the iceberg hopefully well and truly behind us.
If, as you read this, you got outside at all last week, you know how refreshingly glorious it started to get midweek. So, today, as I write this, I decided to go for a walk outside, eat lunch outside, and even write this column outside to the sounds of rustling leaves and all kinds of birds making a delightful racket. Seriously, nature is so loud.
Walking and talking with my sister is always an interesting experience. I am still relatively new to my neighborhood in Powhatan and don’t know many of the neighbors yet. On the flip side of that, my sister, who walks three to four times a day, knows not only the adults but their children and even some of their pets. I have frequently heard stories about the infant fraternal twins who live down the street from her and are growing so fast or updates on an older gentleman who recently lost his wife.
While I am content to simply nod, wave, smile, or a combination of those actions as I pass by someone who also happens to be out and about, she almost always feels the need to chat.
Case in point, on today’s walk, we were having a perfectly normal conversation and all of the sudden she starts cooing and baby talking. It took me about five seconds to realize that on her walk she had come across two Yorkshire Terriers that she was greeting. She had barely squeezed out a furtive “hold on a minute” to me before she proceeded to break into conversation with the dogs’ owner. The talk, since they hadn’t seen each other in the past few days, was about how each had fared in the recent weather that devastated Texas by causing widespread power outages, property damage, and 32 deaths, according to a news article I read the other day.
I feel so fortunate that, while they definitely experienced some problems, my immediate family came out of the recent cold snap much better off than so many. My parents escaped relatively unscathed while my sisters alternated between not having heat, electricity, and water for several days. I watched their saga unfold in real time because we have a group text message where we all kept one another updated on our situations.
I know some people can’t stand to have a phone conversation where the person on the other end of the line has divided attention, and I definitely find myself getting annoyed at that on some calls if it persists too long. But I don’t mind these unplanned side conversations my sister tends to have on our walks.
First, life does not stop because we have decided to do a little cardio.
Second, I feel like these interactions with other people give me a little more insight into my sister. I have noticed that people often have different tones and lifts to their voices depending on the person with whom they are conversing. I won’t call it fake; it’s just another side of their personality coming out. And if we have serious matters to discuss but she gets a few seconds of carefree conversation with someone who is a stranger to me, I still feel uplifted at getting to hear her lighthearted laughter.
I needed today, as I am sure many other people did as well. I needed the sun on my forearms and on my face without them being bundled behind a coat or a mask; the yapping of the neighbor dogs excited about someone daring to come within 30 feet of their domain; and the children who live next door playing gleefully in their front yard.
I don’t know what the weather has in store for us in the next several weeks as we wait with baited breath for the firm arrival of spring. Nor do I know what is in store for life in general. In a minute, when I finish this, I will go back to reading the latest update on COVID-19 restrictions being slightly lifted because of decreasing cases and increasing vaccines.
But sitting here, watching the sun glisten off a nearby pond and listening to the pressure washer that just roared to life to get some of the nasty salt off a neighbor’s truck, I am content to simply enjoy the moment as it is – a beautiful sunny afternoon in Powhatan County.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.