Drawing inspiration from a beautiful day

Walking and talking with my sister is always an interesting experience. I am still relatively new to my neighborhood in Powhatan and don’t know many of the neighbors yet. On the flip side of that, my sister, who walks three to four times a day, knows not only the adults but their children and even some of their pets. I have frequently heard stories about the infant fraternal twins who live down the street from her and are growing so fast or updates on an older gentleman who recently lost his wife.

While I am content to simply nod, wave, smile, or a combination of those actions as I pass by someone who also happens to be out and about, she almost always feels the need to chat.

Case in point, on today’s walk, we were having a perfectly normal conversation and all of the sudden she starts cooing and baby talking. It took me about five seconds to realize that on her walk she had come across two Yorkshire Terriers that she was greeting. She had barely squeezed out a furtive “hold on a minute” to me before she proceeded to break into conversation with the dogs’ owner. The talk, since they hadn’t seen each other in the past few days, was about how each had fared in the recent weather that devastated Texas by causing widespread power outages, property damage, and 32 deaths, according to a news article I read the other day.