Duane Partusch named Powhatan's new head baseball coach

As for what’s made Powhatan’s program unique to him, Partusch praised it not only for the ability of the overall group of players and the pace of the game, but also the continuity – “the fact that there has been an established expectation there for so long.”

“Things are done the right way,” he said.

The Powhatan coaches’ expectations for how their players were supposed to behave, act, dress and conduct themselves on the field, towards other teams and towards the umpires across the years lined up with Partusch’s own emphasis on the players presenting themselves in a respectable manner.

For Partusch, his philosophy is less about the game and more about how the players approach it. That includes accounting for the simple things like making sure that your jersey is buttoned up and tucked in whenever you have it on.

“They have an understanding of how things are supposed to be,” Partusch said of the players, “and when I can convey that philosophy to them, that you carry yourself in a way that makes you be respected, you will be respected, whether you’re a 20-0 team or you’re a 1-19 team. You’ll still be respected by the way you carry yourself, and generally, in my experience, that also carries over into better play.”