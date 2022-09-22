Dylan Trevillian is embracing his leadership role

Leaving the field after a stunning ending to a nail-biting playoff loss to the eventual state champion Varina Blue Devils last year, quarterback Dylan Trevillian watched as multiple teammates said goodbye to Powhatan football.

It was a tough pill to swallow, sure, especially considering eight of those seniors were starters on offense while many others were key to the team’s on-field success and overall leadership, but Trevillian knew that the time to get back to work was now rather than later.

“It’s hard to replace losing that much experience on the field,” Trevillian said. “Rebuilding the trust, timing and chemistry takes a lot of time and work. I knew we had some really talented young kids coming up but it was going to take time to get to the level we needed to so we can be great.”

Now one of three returning starters from last year’s team that finished with a 7-4 record, Trevillian is looked at as a guiding light to his team of youngsters. The pressures of being the man under center with the ball in his hands is tough enough as is, but Trevillian is now the captain leading the ship to safety as the team fights to prove it can bounce back despite a lack of on-field experience.

In past seasons, Trevillian acted as a sponge around past Indians leaders, watching, listening and learning what makes a good leader and what gets people to buy into the team mentality.

“It’s an honor to hold this position and be able to lead this group of athletes,” he said. “For some people the position I’m in can be a lot of pressure, but I’ve worked my whole life to be in the position I’m in, and I’m fully confident in myself and my teammates.”

Entering the offseason, Trevillian quickly got back on the field, training with Malcolm Bell, the founder of Undefeated Quarterback Training in Richmond, Virginia. Trevillian has worked with Bell since the eighth grade and credits him with shaping his development as a quarterback. Trevillian says he and Bell worked through his throwing mechanics as well as the mental aspects of the quarterback position as he prepared to build on a junior season that saw him toss 23 touchdowns and over 1,700 yards.

“(Bell’s) the best in the area, and I recommend any young kids reach out to him to elevate your game,” Trevillian said.

All that work prepared him for the start of the season, where he says the work he’d done in the offseason smoothly transitioned into his work with his Powhatan coaches and the teammates he’d be sharing the field with for the first time.

Working with an almost entirely brand new group of receivers, Trevillian knew he would be working with some “dudes” that could explode on the scene, but he says the primary focus was building rapport through repetition.

“It just took a lot of repetition to get all of us on the same page,” he said. “I could go on and on about how great each and every one of my teammates are.”

So far this season, that repetition in their practice reps has already led to some promising quarterback-to-wide receiver connections. Trevillian mentions sophomore Matthew Henderson’s 6-foot-5 size and big play ability and freshman Ben Whitver’s reliable hands and ability to gain separation as early signs of developing go-to targets, with Henderson already snagging three touchdowns from his veteran quarterback in just two games and Whitver just catching a 69-yard score against Manchester.

Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said during the team’s training before the season that there was an adjustment period for everyone, including veterans like Trevillian, but to have someone of Trevillian’s pedigree leading the charge was vital to easing the transition for everyone on the offensive side of the field.

“It’s nice to have a quarterback come back that’s played before, but it is even better when you’ve got one that’s really, really good.” Henderson said. “We’re talking about a guy that threw for 1,700 yards and 23 touchdowns, not just someone who started a couple games and knows what’s going on. We’re talking about one of the top quarterbacks in the metro area.”

Two games into his final high school season, Trevillian and the Indians offense have already shown positive signs of progress.

Trevillian is building off an impressive junior campaign highlighted by an All-Metro honor that’s led to offers from colleges like Hampden-Sydney and Averett, but his focus is all on savoring every moment representing his hometown community that’s watched him grow from a kid in the stands that dreamt of wearing Powhatan orange to a team captain.

”Growing up and coming to the football games and looking at the football players waiting to finally be out there, it’s a dream come true to be in the position I’m in,” he said.