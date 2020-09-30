Early voting offers more options to be heard

It took less time for me to vote than it will probably take you to read this column.
The week before last, I was standing next to the first vehicle waiting in line in the parking lot behind the Village Building to vote early in the 2020 General Election. While they waited for the temporary voting precinct to open at 9 a.m., the couple joked with director of elections Karen Alexander about being first in line.
During that conversation, someone made an offhand comment that they should get a gold star for their efforts. We all laughed, but, minutes before the polls opened, Alexander actually went inside and found a sheet of gold stars and gave the husband and wife each one to put on their shirts along with the “I Voted” stickers they got for officially casting a ballot.
Let’s rewind and give a little context. The monumental task that the office of elections has currently taken on with the early voting process is to deal with a large portion of the stress and workload of staging a presidential election every day for 45 days, and that is before staff actually has to deal with the stress of the full Election Day.
Yet in the midst of that, Powhatan’s director of elections is willing to go above and beyond for county residents to make them feel comfortable and safe throughout the voting process, and the above example is just one small way I have witnessed this.
In recent weeks, I have seen and heard stories created by other publications about concerns surrounding the election process and heard people’s worries about whether the election will be fair and their vote will count.
I value my right as a U.S. citizen to participate in the democratic process, so stories like these would never have deterred me from voting no matter where I live. But since I moved to Powhatan this summer and officially registered as a Powhatan voter, I have had no concerns about the election process whatsoever. Zero. Zip. Zilch. That includes voting by mail, the drive-through polling precinct, or waiting until Election Day and heading to my regular voting precinct.
Really, that’s down to having seen it in action for so long. In the last six years of covering news in Powhatan, I have lost count of the number of elections I covered and polling precincts I have visited. Every single time, I have witnessed the professional behavior and thorough knowledge of the poll workers. I have seen the dedication and militant adherence to ensuring the sanctity of the voting process by office of elections staff members leading up to the election, on the day of, and in the days that followed.
On Sept. 22, I decided to go ahead and cast my vote. I knew my position both on the candidate races and the two constitutional amendments on the ballot, and I know Election Day is generally a pretty busy day for me. So, near the end of the work day, I drove to the Village, coming up to the back of the Village Building via the entrance on Tilman Road (the best way to approach the polls). I got extremely lucky because there was no one in line when I arrived despite poll workers telling me it had been pretty steady all day.
On a side note, there are times the line of cars stretches down to the road. Waiting in line can be part of a presidential election, especially when you get the voter turnouts that Powhatan sees. The problem has been exacerbated by people requesting ballots by mail and then showing up to vote in person, which slows down the process immensely as poll workers deal with the issue.
The poll worker, despite knowing exactly who I was, came to my car window, asked me for my photo identification, and checked me into the system. She said someone would be back with my ballot. Less than 20 seconds later, another poll worker was back with a pen and a manila folder with my blank ballot inside. He told me that after I was finished I could either call them over and one of them would put my filled-in ballot into the scanning machine while I watched or I could get out of the car and do it myself. I thanked him and opened the folder as he walked away.
As light as it is, there is something so inherently heavy about a blank ballot. For me, it represents the weight of history, of people who fought and even died for my right to vote. It represents hope and an almost dumb belief in the political process despite being burned so many times before. But I wouldn’t relinquish that right for anything.
As I finished my selections, closed the manila folder, and gestured for one of the poll workers to come and take it, I couldn’t help but think about 2020 being part of the 100th anniversary celebration of (white) women winning and first exercising the right to vote in this country. Women of color did not get that right until 1965 with the passage of the Civil Rights Voting Act, so we also should recognize the 55th anniversary of that milestone. Like I said, there is a weight inherent in that piece of paper for me. So after I watched it being fed into the machine, I proudly took out the sticker the poll worker had given me saying “I Voted” and stuck it on my shirt. Then I drove off, less than three minutes after I had arrived, secure in the knowledge that my voice had been heard.
