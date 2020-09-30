Early voting offers more options to be heard

On a side note, there are times the line of cars stretches down to the road. Waiting in line can be part of a presidential election, especially when you get the voter turnouts that Powhatan sees. The problem has been exacerbated by people requesting ballots by mail and then showing up to vote in person, which slows down the process immensely as poll workers deal with the issue.

The poll worker, despite knowing exactly who I was, came to my car window, asked me for my photo identification, and checked me into the system. She said someone would be back with my ballot. Less than 20 seconds later, another poll worker was back with a pen and a manila folder with my blank ballot inside. He told me that after I was finished I could either call them over and one of them would put my filled-in ballot into the scanning machine while I watched or I could get out of the car and do it myself. I thanked him and opened the folder as he walked away.

As light as it is, there is something so inherently heavy about a blank ballot. For me, it represents the weight of history, of people who fought and even died for my right to vote. It represents hope and an almost dumb belief in the political process despite being burned so many times before. But I wouldn’t relinquish that right for anything.