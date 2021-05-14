Education is key against a ‘preventable harm’

There is no experience quite like listening to a 911 call recording.

Listening to the caller’s pain, terror, and helplessness as they cry out for help for themselves or someone else hits you in the gut like you wouldn’t believe. I have complete respect for Powhatan’s public safety communications officers for the work they do handling that barrage of emotion and doing their best to get those people aid.

In the almost seven years I have worked for the Powhatan Today I have not listened to an endless number of 911 recordings, but I’ve heard a few. They were generally tied to a criminal case or a life-saving achievement, and every single one of them had a powerful impact on me.

In recent years, the county has recognized two groups of citizens who came to the aid of men who had collapsed in cardiac arrest. One was a man who slumped over in his vehicle in his driveway, was dragged out by his distraught wife, and spotted by some workers passing by who came and started CPR.

The other incident involved a seemingly healthy man out for a bike ride collapsing from a heart attack. Again, strangers passing by came to his rescue and administered CPR until the first of several fire and rescue crews arrived.