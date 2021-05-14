Education is key against a ‘preventable harm’

There is no experience quite like listening to a 911 call recording.
Listening to the caller’s pain, terror, and helplessness as they cry out for help for themselves or someone else hits you in the gut like you wouldn’t believe. I have complete respect for Powhatan’s public safety communications officers for the work they do handling that barrage of emotion and doing their best to get those people aid.
In the almost seven years I have worked for the Powhatan Today I have not listened to an endless number of 911 recordings, but I’ve heard a few. They were generally tied to a criminal case or a life-saving achievement, and every single one of them had a powerful impact on me.
In recent years, the county has recognized two groups of citizens who came to the aid of men who had collapsed in cardiac arrest. One was a man who slumped over in his vehicle in his driveway, was dragged out by his distraught wife, and spotted by some workers passing by who came and started CPR.
The other incident involved a seemingly healthy man out for a bike ride collapsing from a heart attack. Again, strangers passing by came to his rescue and administered CPR until the first of several fire and rescue crews arrived.
I thought about two of those calls in particular recently when I was pressing down on the chest of a CPR dummy, wondering if I was doing it correctly – wondering if I could do it to save a life if the situation called for it.
It started a few hours earlier and, as with what often happens with me, was totally unrelated. On April 28, I visited the Free Clinic of Powhatan to do a video to show off the new clinic. After we finished filming, I stayed and chatted for a few minutes with volunteers and staff. During the course of the conversation, I found out that several of the Free Clinic people would be participating in a CPR certification class that night. They offered to let me participate as well, and, since I hadn’t been certified in a number of years, I agreed.
So with only a few hours’ notice, I found myself arriving at the Powhatan Rescue Squad Building to participate in a CPR class taught by CPR instructor Jamie Babcock, who teaches through Emergency Service Solutions.
During the class, we learned about the mechanics of CPR – with a special focus on the compressions and rescue breaths – on adults, children and infants; Good Samaritan laws that were created to protect people just trying to help even without full medical training; how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED); personal protective gear you can have on hand; dealing with situations of choking, and more. It was an informative three-hour class.
But out of all of that information, you know what piece of information stuck out to me the most? When Babcock told us that nationally, only 10% of people survive cardiac arrests that occur out of the hospital, and that number goes down to 7% in rural areas.
Facing seemingly insurmountable odds like that, why would we try? Because if your loved one was one of the seven out of 100 cardiac arrest victims, wouldn’t you want someone to do everything they could to help them survive?
But just to be clear, while I am advocating that people offer assistance, I also am advocating that people try to get the training to be the most help possible.
According to an article on the American Heart Association’s website, “CPR is inherently inefficient; it provides only 10% to 30% of normal blood flow to the heart and 30% to 40% of normal blood flow to the brain even when delivered according to guidelines. This inefficiency highlights the need for trained rescuers to deliver the highest-quality CPR possible.”
Then it said something that really hit home: “Poor-quality CPR should be considered a preventable harm.”
While there may be resources in Powhatan to teach CPR to the general public, I do not yet know about them. However, if you visit https://cpr.heart.org/en/resources, the American Heart Association has plenty of reading materials and ways to find CPR classes within a reasonable driving distance.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.