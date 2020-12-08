Emory Paulin shows strength in cancer fight

“We looked at a lot of options but she is so little and has a lot of growing to do. An internal prosthesis would really be committing her to being a lifelong patient. Some of the other options weren’t viable because the tumor was so close to her growth plate,” Jennifer said. “We were told that amputation was a possibility. We didn’t want that to be the answer, but the more information we got, we realized that (amputation) going to give her the best quality of life and also be able to ensure that the cancer won’t come back, at least in her leg.”

Before Emory had surgery on Oct. 29 to remove most of her leg, her parents explained the options to her and let her have a say.

“She chose the amputation because she realized she didn’t have to have multiple surgeries and that she would get a prosthetic leg and be able to walk. We have gone to the clinic a few times and she has seen pictures of what her leg will look like. She has been readily accepting of her situation throughout,” Jennifer said.

Emory came through the surgery beautifully and physical therapists had her up and moving the next day, her mom said. The little girl came home with a walker she uses to walk and has been “healing beautifully.” The family was also happy with tests results that show how well the chemo has been working, she added.