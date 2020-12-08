Emory Paulin shows strength in cancer fight

POWHATAN – Emory Paulin’s parents are amazed at her strength every single day.
In the four months since she was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma tumor in her right leg, the little Pocahontas Elementary first-grader has endured brutal chemotherapy treatments and their side effects, hospital stays, unending tests and doctor visits, and, most recently, the amputation of leg, said her mom, Jennifer Paulin of Powhatan.
Emory has a tendency to dig her heels in, her mom said. If the little girl doesn’t want to do something, a battle may be brewing.
But while she definitely has harder days when the side effects or pain wear her down, Emory has remained a joyful, happy 6-year-old through it all and has displayed wisdom beyond her years, Jennifer said proudly.
“She has been phenomenally strong throughout all of this with just completely accepting what is happening to her body and what she is going through. At no point during this has she said, ‘I give up, I am not doing this anymore, you can’t make me,’ which is sort of what we expected,” Jennifer said. “She has jokes that she brings to the hospital that she tells the nurses. She has taken it all in stride, certainly much better than Jason and I are.”
When Emory began favoring her right leg this summer, her parents didn’t think too much of it because she wasn’t complaining or asking for a Tylenol. She was still biking, riding her scooter, and generally always on the go.
But when she went in for her regular pediatrician appointment on Aug. 6 and the doctor ran his hand down her leg, he felt a lump and immediately said she needed to have an X-ray. She was admitted to the hospital the next day.
When Emory was diagnosed in August with an osteosarcoma tumor in her right leg, Jennifer and Jason had their world completely thrown off its axis. This was their spunky, spirited, stubborn little girl, and here was this aggressive form of bone cancer trying to take her away.
“It is certainly devastating to any parent to hear your child has cancer. It was sort of an out of body experience for me,” Jennifer said. “At every point along the way before somebody said ‘your child has cancer’ my mother-in-law, my boss said ‘are you worried?’ I said ‘No, I am not worried. We don’t have any cancer in the family.’ It never even occurred to me that was something it was going to end up being. Even while he was telling me, there was still a part of me that was saying this is not happening.”
The chosen course of treatment was to have 30 weeks of chemotherapy and at week 10, after doctors had assessed how well she was responding to the chemo, to have a surgery to remove the tumor, she said. Emory is receiving two different types of chemo, one of which is more severe than the other. Depending on the treatment, she struggles with being sick, fatigued, dehydrated, and feverish.
The chemo is on a five-week round, so she stays in the hospital three of those five weeks with two weeks in the middle for her to recover from the nastier chemo, Jennifer said. But she goes every week to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond and gets blood drawn and sometimes needs a blood transfusion because the chemo is really hard on her body.
“Certainly that is the time where she is like, ‘This isn’t working. This isn’t making me any better.’ It is hard for a 6-year-old when she is throwing up and feeling awful to tell her these are the things they are doing to make her better,” her mom said.
Emory’s parents have been grateful that through those tough times, Emory has activities to take her mind off being sick. She has been doing virtual classes with Pocahontas Elementary while her older sister Elena, 9, attends in-person. Elena has been a big support for her little sister, trying to play with her and comfort her however she can. Emory has also really expressed herself through art.
“She has modeling clay and paint pens. In her worst moments, she sits and paints pictures or she will sit and make little sculptures of animals or grapes and apples and plums. She has a very vivid imagination and we have been shocked at how she has really used art as a way to deal with what she is going through,” Jennifer said.
The family got another shock when, days after Emory had her first chemo treatment, she fell and broke her leg, releasing cancer cells into the blood and soft tissue that put her at a higher risk, Jennifer said.
“We looked at a lot of options but she is so little and has a lot of growing to do. An internal prosthesis would really be committing her to being a lifelong patient. Some of the other options weren’t viable because the tumor was so close to her growth plate,” Jennifer said. “We were told that amputation was a possibility. We didn’t want that to be the answer, but the more information we got, we realized that (amputation) going to give her the best quality of life and also be able to ensure that the cancer won’t come back, at least in her leg.”
Before Emory had surgery on Oct. 29 to remove most of her leg, her parents explained the options to her and let her have a say.
“She chose the amputation because she realized she didn’t have to have multiple surgeries and that she would get a prosthetic leg and be able to walk. We have gone to the clinic a few times and she has seen pictures of what her leg will look like. She has been readily accepting of her situation throughout,” Jennifer said.
Emory came through the surgery beautifully and physical therapists had her up and moving the next day, her mom said. The little girl came home with a walker she uses to walk and has been “healing beautifully.” The family was also happy with tests results that show how well the chemo has been working, she added.
After the Powhatan Today interview earlier last week, Jennifer said she talked to Emory about everything that has happened and “she said she feels ok about losing her leg, even though she's a bit scared about learning to walk again with her prosthetic leg. She really doesn't like feeling sick when she gets the chemo but she also told me she loves all her new nurse friends at VCU.”
Besides the pain of watching their child endure so much, juggling all of her treatments and care has added extra stress to the normal family dynamic. Jason is one of the owners of Bear Creek Academy in Cumberland and Jennifer is a CPA in Powhatan. Jennifer said they are incredibly grateful to family and friends who have helped in different ways.
The Paulins were also incredibly touched when one of Jason’s friends set up a GoFundMe account that has seen huge support. As of Nov. 22, the fundraiser had reached $49,095 out of a $50,000 goal, which has been a shock to Jennifer.
“We are very humbled by the number of people who have reached out and commented on it and donated to it,” she said.
Jennifer said her family isn’t looking too far into the future. They are going week by week, getting Emory through chemo treatments, having her fitted for a prosthetic, which was supposed to happen Tuesday, and enjoying the holiday season together. Fortunately, the way the schedule worked out, Emory isn’t supposed to receive treatment this week and is expected to spend Thanksgiving at home with her family.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.