Explosive 2nd halves carry Blessed Sacrament Huguenot soccer to 2-0 start in opening week

As far as newcomers go, Winterrowd is really excited about center back Patrick Manes, who has quickly made an impact.

“He’s been hustling - I know he’s a little banged up today, but he played through it,” Winterrowd said of Manes, adding: “He’s got speed to cover for any mistakes that are made. He was really running today because he was going up for corners and then running all the way back to play defense, so he ran a ton today.”

Winterrowd has also been pleased with how some of the younger players have played.

"We’re getting help from sort of unexpected places," he said. "Some of the younger kids are really playing hard, really giving us good minutes, which we’ve been needing desperately.”

Jeb Hatfield had a strong game on Wednesday, and Will Fichter was among the young players who stepped up, with Winterrowd saying that he was much more assertive and aggressive with the ball. Fichter also made a couple of key passes inside the box that freed up his teammates for goals.

They’ve got the student-athletes who can shoot the ball, Winterrowd said, but he added that they’ve “got to play better defense.”