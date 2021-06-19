FASTEST IN THE STATE: Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow sets new state meet records in both the 100 and 200

“The last couple meets…my 100 hasn’t been where I wanted it to be,” Greenhow said, “I was a little iffy about it today, but I just shoved that out of my head. I just told myself to execute and hold my form and just execute the race, same thing with the 200. I wasn’t too worried about the 200 – my 200 was pretty consistent – but the 100 was the big one that I was worried about, and I had a huge PR in both races.”

In his state-winning sprint in the 100, he felt he definitely improved on coming out of his drive phase, as well as on relaxing. He also spoke to moving his arms faster.

For the 200, Greenhow said his goal was to catch them in the curve – which he did – “and just take it home the last 100 meters” – and he did that, too.

He reeled off yet another explosive set of corners as he had done in his previous two 200-meter races during both Powhatan High School’s Senior Night home meet and the Class 4, Region B championships. Once he hit the front stretch, Greenhow had set sail, putting a noticeable gap in between himself and his competitors as he crossed the finish line.