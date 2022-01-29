Final shot comes up short in Powhatan’s tough loss to Huguenot

Facing a one-point game with a few precious seconds remaining and the ball in their possession, the Powhatan Indians found themselves in familiar territory once more.
After a thrilling back-and-forth affair that saw the Indians (3-8) and the Huguenot Falcons (9-4) trade blows and momentum swings for what felt like an eternity, the Indians had a chance to win at the buzzer, but an open Oscar Whitely three front-rimmed and gave the Falcons the win on Wednesday night, 76-75.
While the Indians have given themselves the chance to win multiple close games in the final seconds this season, the result, as head coach Ryan Marable says, has repeatedly come down to the team’s general inexperience.
"We want to be in those situations late in the game, but our inexperience just across the board rears its head in a lot of critical possessions,” coach Marable said.
Despite that, it was a terrific showing from Powhatan, particularly on the offensive end. Led by an impeccable performance by freshman Matthew Henderson, who scored a season-high 32 points, the team executed on their sharp ball movement by getting tons of looks at the free throw line and from beyond the arc that they repeatedly took advantage of.
Huguenot’s offensive attack generated just as much production, and senior guard G'Mari Quarles matched Henderson’s 32-point scoring output to push the Falcons ahead just enough for the win. Quarles was the key to the Falcons pulling it out thanks to a big fourth quarter where he hit seven of his eight free throw attempts.
"I thought at times we really executed and got the ball where we wanted to, but they are really tough to guard,” coach Marable said.
While Quarles didn’t start his scoring until the second quarter, Henderson looked unstoppable from the start. The freshman phenom scored 12 of the team’s 17 first quarter points while assisting junior Tanner Wyatt on a buzzer-beating corner 3-pointer to give Powhatan a 17-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
Powhatan, despite being an overall smaller team, did well attacking and finishing at the rim. With five minutes to go in the half, a finger roll in traffic by Henderson and a Matthew Hempfield layup off a terrific pass from Whitely gave Powhatan a 27-24 lead. Hempfield finished the game with 19 points with seven-of-eight shooting from the free throw line.
After two lead changes in the final three minutes of the half, Powhatan reclaimed the lead with two quick threes by Jack DeBord to make it a 38-37 score heading into the break.
DeBord’s strong finish to the half carried over into the third quarter, as he started off the half with two nice assists to Henderson and two points after finishing a floater through contact.
While Henderson was displaying true three-level scoring and Hempfield added two crucial buckets late in the third, it was Huguenot who would take the lead at the end of the quarter. The Falcons, particularly Quarles and his backcourt running mate Aziah Johnson, were aggressive getting to the rim and that ultimately led to some tough makes and numerous trips to the line. Johnson scored nine of his 10 points in the third quarter to help the Falcons take a 58-57 lead.
The fourth quarter was true pandemonium, with the crowd reacting to every big bucket and foul as though it was the game-deciding play. With the way the two teams were battling, it certainly felt that way.
Powhatan got a nice boost from Hempfield, who beat his man on a backdoor cut to finish a sensational finger roll that saw him adjust in mid-air to the center’s attempt to protect the rim. The Falcons responded to the bucket with four made free throws that gave them a five-point lead with 3:33 left.
After two consecutive three-point plays from Hempfield and Henderson, the Indians were able to steal back the lead with 91 seconds left, 72-71. But the Falcons responded like they had all game to take back the lead, and with Powhatan committing an offensive foul on the ensuing drive, hope was dwindling for the Indians with the team down one with 35 seconds left. Another offensive turnover by the Indians helped the Falcons push the lead to four, making Powhatan’s next possession a must-score opportunity.
DeBord made sure to keep hope alive on that possession, burying a quick three as he ran up the floor to cut the Falcons lead to one with 19 seconds left. Then, the Indians stepped up once again by playing terrific press defense on the Falcons’ inbound that led to a travel.
With the ball on their side of the floor in a one-point game with 17 second left, Powhatan had a chance to steal the game with that final possession, but Whitely’s open look came up just shy.
"We were really trying to run a play to get (DeBord) a shot or get Matt Henderson a slip, and they kind of took us out of what we wanted to do,” coach Marable said. “We maintained our composure, and Matt found Oscar Whitely. One more rotation and that shot goes in, he had a good shot."
Despite another tough loss, coach Marable praised his team’s effort and felt that the team consistently created opportunities to take the lead, even if those attempts didn’t always fall in their favor.
"We went cold for a two minute spell where we missed a lot of open shots,” he said. “We make one or two of those, and we're celebrating in the locker room. They were good shots, and they just didn't fall so you can't be mad at anybody."
The Indians play again on Feb. 4 when they take on Clover Hill for the second time this season. Clover Hill won the first matchup on Jan. 7, 69-66.