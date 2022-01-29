Final shot comes up short in Powhatan’s tough loss to Huguenot

"I thought at times we really executed and got the ball where we wanted to, but they are really tough to guard,” coach Marable said.

While Quarles didn’t start his scoring until the second quarter, Henderson looked unstoppable from the start. The freshman phenom scored 12 of the team’s 17 first quarter points while assisting junior Tanner Wyatt on a buzzer-beating corner 3-pointer to give Powhatan a 17-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

Powhatan, despite being an overall smaller team, did well attacking and finishing at the rim. With five minutes to go in the half, a finger roll in traffic by Henderson and a Matthew Hempfield layup off a terrific pass from Whitely gave Powhatan a 27-24 lead. Hempfield finished the game with 19 points with seven-of-eight shooting from the free throw line.

After two lead changes in the final three minutes of the half, Powhatan reclaimed the lead with two quick threes by Jack DeBord to make it a 38-37 score heading into the break.

DeBord’s strong finish to the half carried over into the third quarter, as he started off the half with two nice assists to Henderson and two points after finishing a floater through contact.