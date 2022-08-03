Five Indians make girls lacrosse All-Metro Team

After a program-defining season, the Powhatan girls lacrosse team saw five athletes named to the Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro Team that was announced on Wednesday, July 27.

Leading the team was graduate and team captain Jordan Krauss, who capped off a brilliant career with the Indians as a first team All-Metro member. Krauss brought in tons of accolades for her senior season, also being named a first team All-Region and All-State member.

Now getting ready to play at the collegiate level at Christopher Newport University, the quarterback of Powhatan’s offense leaves the school with 100 career goals and over 200 career points.

In her final season, the four-year starter recorded 53 goals and 49 assists with 34 ground balls. Her high-level lacrosse IQ and patience as a feeder will be missed by the Indians, who look to build off their incredible 2022 season.

Powhatan also had two players on the second team, with Kate Adams and Kendal McMullin earning more postseason awards. Next to Krauss, Adams was one of Powhatan’s most reliable scoring threats, adding 51 goals and 28 assists with 17 ground balls.

Credited as a lethal lefty on the low attack and a strong crease feeder with a quick first step and a strong shot, Adams was also named a second team All-Region member and helped create one of the strongest offensive attacks in the region.

McMullin earned her All-Metro recognition by doing a little bit of everywhere for the Indians this season, making her mark as a scorer with 34 goals, as a playmaker with nine assists and as a possession-starting force with 37 ground balls. A three-year varsity player, a team captain, a first team All-Region member and a leader in every sense of the word, McMullin’s special athletic ability and effort is something that played a huge part in the team’s success on the attack.

Wrapping up their appearances on the All-Metro Team, up-and-coming midfielder Caroline Camp and defensive force Sam Flippo were listed on the honorable mention list.

Camp, coming off her freshman year, made an immediate impact on the varsity squad, recording 35 goals, 25 assists and 28 ground balls.

A versatile player that can attack just as easily as she can defend, Camp was asked to do a lot in the team’s historical season and stepped up in a major way. She was also a second team All-Region member.

Flippo was Powhatan’s defensive stalwart that helped keep games low-scoring thanks to her quick decision-making, speed and clearing ability.

She recorded two goals and an assist along with 31 ground balls last season, leading to her All-Metro appearance as well as a mention on the All-Region second team.