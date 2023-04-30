Editor’s note: The following is part of a continuing series in which we ask readers to share a true story with us—any story—as long as it happened to them or a family member. Do you have a story to tell? Send it news@mechlocal.com.

James “Big Jim” Whitehurst, Jr. was a state trooper in Nottoway County in the late sixties. Later he became a sergeant for the state police, as a helicopter pilot. As one of his buddies put it, “He was 6’4” before he put on his Stetson, and had hands like a bear.”

One night in the little town where I grew up, there was a huge fight that involved about 100 people. It was about as close to a riot as I had ever seen in my life. They even rolled some cars over onto their roofs, and left them there. I drove through it, not knowing that my cousin, boss and a friend were watching with shotguns from the top of a feed store. They were hoping it wasn’t going to spill up into the building, when Whitehurst slid up to the group below, alone in his patrol car. When he got out, he had a pump shotgun in one hand, but was unaware of the potential backup on the roof. He shouted to the people in the parking lot, “All right, that’s enough! Everybody go home, fun’s over! Time to call it a night!” One smart-mouthed kid in the front row said, “Who in the (blank) is going to make us go home?” Jim walked over to him, grabbed the young man by the back of the neck, bent him over double, and ran him across the parking lot into my boss’s truck. It dented the door, and the kid fell back dazed onto the ground. Trooper Whitehurst racked a shell into the shotgun and boomed, “Okay, I asked you people nicely to go home. Now I’m telling you. GO HOME!”

They left. 100 to 1. Walked away.

I asked my boss later if he was going to get his door fixed. He said, “Nope. That’s the prettiest dent I ever saw in my life.”

Jim Whitehurst is dead now, but if anyone knows his children, please tell them this story.

* * *

Another story about taking charge is from back when I sold construction projects. One of my customers was a big, red-haired country boy who worked for Figgie International. When I found that out, I asked him how it went, because Old Man Figgie was a live wire, famous for being very domineering, demanding, bombastic and controlling. He was named one of Fortune 500’s toughest bosses. He would curse people, making girls cry. The stories I heard about him were just nightmarish. He had a Hall of Shame book, where the entire company could see his employees’ mistakes. A hugely successful businessman, the guy started with nothing and created a huge empire. My hat’s off to him, but he was pretty abusive. All of my customers who had worked for him had told me horror stories, so I asked this country boy how it went working for Figgie.

“Great,” he said. “I don’t have any problems.”

“Really?” I asked. “Everyone else does.”

“Not me. The day I interviewed for the job Figgie told me, ‘I’d like to hire you, I think we can work together.’ I said that I’d take the job, but under one condition. Figgie asked me what it was, and I told him, ‘Your reputation precedes you a little bit, and I want you to know that the day you curse me or raise your voice to me or demean me in any way, I’m going to come across that desk and stomp a mud hole in your face that you’ll never forget.’ He looked at me and said, ‘I can’t believe you talked to me like that!’ I told him, ‘That’s the rules of my working for you. Take it or leave it’.”