For local hunters, annual hunting trip from Powhatan to Colorado an adventure to remember

But Avery said the pass reopened a day or so before they drove through.

They also had some consistency in some of the places where they stayed overnight and had dinner.

“We always look forward to being in Kansas and getting that big steak dinner in Russell, Kansas,” Avery said. “That’s definitely something we look forward to and remember.”

Yates continued the planning process for the trip, with Avery describing him as “probably the most technologically capable person that goes in that vehicle.”

“He certainly has his preferences of where we stay, and that’s for a reason, just because it’s close to the interstate or we know that there’s a decent restaurant really close that we can go to, or that we’ve just stayed there before and people have treated us well,” Avery said. “It’s a ton of work that he puts into it, and we’re just kind of hoping that he’s going to keep on being able to do this, because it sure is nice to be able to be included with that group.”

As they all get a little bit older, Avery said it continues to amaze him, especially with Yates and Lineweaver, how they don’t really seem to be deterred by the freezing temperatures, or by another year.