For the second straight year, Powhatan wrestling captures the 4B crown

For the second straight year, the Powhatan wrestling team has taken the Region 4B crown.

The Indians had three wrestlers win their weight class tournaments and six more qualify for the 4A State Tournament with a top-4 finish.

Freshman Luke Wells won the 113-pound class, junior Britton Proffitt won in the 145-pound event and senior Mitchell Johnson won the 195-pound championship.

Powhatan won the whole thing by a landslide, earning 214.5 team points, with second place finisher Eastern View finishing up with 194 points.

Behind those three weight class champs was Dylan Coward in the 120-pound bracket, who finished in second place after winning his first matchup with a pin in 4:50 and the semifinals with a 12-4 major decision over senior Devin Burrows from Spotsylvania.

Sophomore Talon Harness and senior Adam Camp contributed third place finishes for the Indians, with Camp winning the 182-pound third place final over Patrick Henry junior Jason Cooper in a 56-second pin.

Junior Natalia Sanchez followed up her title in the Virginia Girls Championships with a fourth place finish in the 106-pound events. Sanchez took down Varina’s Ronald Watts with a pin four seconds into the second period before falling to King George sophomore Brendan Kraisser.

Wells was the first one to earn his regional title, and he dominated every opponent on the way to the final. Wells won by a pin in every single matchup, with two of them coming late in the third period. He kicked things off in the opening round with a 81-second pin on Matoaca sophomore Trey Clarke and continued his winning ways all the way up to the final with Monacan’s Austin Jeffrey. Well dominated the final, leading 14-1 with four two-point near falls before ending the match with a pin at 5:31.

Proffitt, like his teammate, also won every match with a pin. He started out with an opening round bye, then proceeded to win every matchup before it reached the third period. In the final with Mechanicsville junior Andrew Kozubal, Proffitt led by five points before putting Kozubal on his back with a pin 48 seconds into the second period.

Johnson may not have won every match with a pin like his two teammates, but his efforts in some hard-fought bouts earned him a title nonetheless. Johnson won his first two matchups with a pin, the second being an impressive 39-second finish over Hanover’s Carlito Kinney. Then, he held off a tough matchup with Dinwiddie’s Max Duch, who wrestled him for all three periods before falling in a 5-0 decision.

In the final with Mechanicsville junior Joseph Elaal, Johnson once again went the full six minutes to win the fight, with a late escape being the deciding point for Johnson’s 5-3 decision victory.

The nine state-qualifying wrestlers will battle again at the 4A State Tournament held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Feb. 18. The tournament will conclude on Feb. 19.