Former Powhatan football star Justin DeLeon earns player of the year honors

Arguably his best performance of the season came on Oct. 9 in a matchup with Emory & Henry where DeLeon dominated the Wasps defense to the tune of 202 yards on 29 carries along with two rushing touchdowns in a 34-31 Yellow Jackets win.

“There were a lot of turns of emotion that game,” DeLeon said. “We were fighting our butts off against a really good team. That game might be the funnest game I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Aruzza, who recruited DeLeon, had plenty of positive things to say about his star running back’s on-field performance, but he was even more excited to discuss the type of person DeLeon has become in his time with the Yellow Jackets.

“I’ve known Justin for a long time now, and I knew he was a great young man when we recruited him, but over the last four and half years, his growth and maturity and the way he’s taken on a leadership role in our program has been tremendous,” Arruza said. “He’s a high-character young man, he’s a hard worker and I think that he was a really good player when he came here, but he’s developed into an outstanding player and a lot of that I would contribute to his work ethic and commitment and just the way that he goes about things.”