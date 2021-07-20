Former VCU coaches help Powhatan volleyball players improve with 3-day summer camp

“Passing has been a challenge for me this week, but I feel like I’m getting better at it, like moving my feet more and getting to the ball,” she added, “and also figuring out where to put the ball.”

With the camp, Powhatan High School rising freshman Jenna Autry got to see and learn all of the positions you could pass to for setting. She’s also definitely enjoyed scrimmaging against her teammates “because you get to play all different positions.”

Scrimmaging was also a favorite aspect for Etheridge, who spoke to not only getting a feel for a real game, but also to getting better at her own position and in different positions as well.

While learning and improving took center stage, the atmosphere of a summer camp remained. Players were all smiles during one elimination-style game where they had to keep the ball in the air while setting without a mistake, with the last remaining player being declared the winner.