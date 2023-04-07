Related to this story

Spotlight focuses on AFD program

POWHATAN – A program designed to preserve and protect open spaces, forested areas and agricultural lands in Powhatan County was highlighted la…

Board focuses on department budgets

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors got more detail about the reasons behind increases in the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2024 o…