While I don’t pretend to have a great deal of special wisdom to pass on to the younger generations, I have no problem sharing what I have learned through my own experiences.

So when Powhatan High School’s Diverse Hands at Work recently reached out to me about participating in a Women’s History Month Forum on March 31, I was willing to participate, although definitely slightly nervous.

For those who don’t know, Women’s History Month as a national celebration actually started with a law passed by Congress in 1981 authorizing the president to proclaim the week of March 7, 1982, as Women’s History Week, according to womenshistorymonth.gov. That tradition continued for five years, until a successful petition from the National Women’s History Project led to March being proclaimed as Women’s History Month, a tradition that continues to this day. The purpose of these proclamations is to celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.

In planning their forum, I feel the Diverse Hands at Work students put together an event that upheld that tradition. When I arrived, I found out who my fellow panelists were, and I feel so fortunate to have shared the “stage” with such a talented group of women.

The other five women speaking on the panel were: Kerry Blumberg, executive director of Ronald McDonald House; Sheyla Daniels, ODU student and PHS alumna; Jane Laffey, chief of staff for Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi; Baylee Nunnally, realtor at Village Concepts Realty Group and PHS alumna; and Dr. Lynn Price, assistant superintendent of special education/equity and diversity.

It absolutely must be noted that the PHS students were an awesome crowd who listened respectfully and even added a few questions at the end. I also want to give a huge thanks to Mary Kimbrough, who acted as the moderator for the event and did a wonderful job.

The organizers sent all of us the primary questions we would be asked with the original invite, so it wasn’t like there was huge mystery of what was expected of me. If anything, the nervousness stemmed from genuinely wanting to be helpful and sincere in anything I shared with these young people who are so close to adulthood themselves.

I won’t go into the specifics of all of the answers. For one, I was one of the panelists, so I wasn’t taking notes. I was also just too captivated soaking in what the women on either side of me were saying to worry about getting quotes.

Wisdom is wisdom, regardless of how old you are, and it has always fascinated me to see how different people approach the same problem – or in this case, the same question. Being asked about the biggest challenges we have faced as women in our areas of work, obstacles we have overcome or what qualities we attribute to our success as female leaders can be very personal questions, and the participants didn’t shy away from them.

Thinking about these questions, the one that circled my mind the most – even after the forum – was the one that asked about obstacles. The truth is, some of the greatest obstacles I have ever faced in my life stemmed from within – my fears, my prejudices, my doubts, my ignorance.

Who I am now and how I view the world is incredibly different from my viewpoints as a teenager – changes that have come with time, growth, learning, experiencing and pushing myself beyond the borders of the mostly safe, limited existence of my childhood and young adult life.

While this is generalizing the responses, I appreciate that the overall message shared with the students were ones about having respect for others; being open to new experiences; being willing to meet and talk to people they might not normally associate with; not feeling like there was one set path they had to follow; and understanding that their lives might change direction along the way, and that can open their worlds up in ways they never expected.