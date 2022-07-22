Four Indians featured on All-Metro soccer team

A month after the Powhatan boys soccer team had seven players featured on the All-Region Team and four on the All-State Team, the Indians continue to receive offseason accolades for their efforts in the 2021-22 season with the announcement of four players on the All-Metro Team.

Announced on Monday, July 11, the Indians were led at the top by forward Parker Sloan, who was named the All-Metro Player of the Year. The top honor is just another in Sloan’s filled trophy case, with the three-year captain also being named the Virginia Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year, Region 4B Player of the Year and a first team All-Region and All-State honoree.

Powhatan also had graduate Carter Hubley and rising senior Fischer Daniel on the All-Metro second team.

Hubley — a center back — finished his Powhatan career as a three-year starter and two-year captain while also being a model of consistency on the field. Hubley started every game for the past three seasons for the varsity squad and finished his final season with two goals and nine assists from the back line, leading to a mention on the All-State second team and the All-Region first team.

Daniel joins Hubley on the second team after a monster junior year that saw him score 20 goals and pitch in 10 assists as a key part of the team’s lethal offensive attack. Daniel started in every game the past two seasons, and will look to be a leader of the team next year in their quest back to the state tournament. Along with his All-Metro honor, Daniel was also named a first team All-Region and second team All-State forward.