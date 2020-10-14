Four Powhatan firefighters honored for 50 years of service

The youngest of the group at 65, Greene was only 15 when Company 2 was first organized. He remembers attending a Boy Scout meeting near where the Holly Hills subdivision is now and the event being interruptedbecause there was a brush fire nearby with no one available to respond. All of the Scouts and their leaders rushed to the site and put out the fire.

Not long after, Greene learned that there was talk of forming a new volunteer fire company to fill a need in the east end of the county. At the time, the Powhatan Emergency Crew was responsible for fire and EMS for the entire county.

People in the eastern end recognized that Powhatan was large enough to warrant another station, Urbine said. His brother, Cecil, donated the land where the Huguenot station would be built and still stands today as the new home of Habitat for Humanity – Powhatan.

Interestingly enough, Urbine is a founding member but not a charter member of Company 2 since he and several others who started the station weren’t there the night the charter was signed. Greene was there but couldn’t sign the charter since he was underage.

The men and boys who formed the company went through General Firemanship training with the Virginia Department of Fire, a class paid for by the state.