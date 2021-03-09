Free Clinic of Powhatan opens in new location

POWHATAN – On a recent tour of the freshly opened new home of the Free Clinic of Powhatan, executive director Connie Moslow paused in the doorway that connects the lobby to the rest of the building.

This view, she said with a sweeping gesture, is the reason this is her favorite spot in the newly renovated building on Skaggs Road. From there she could see the long hallway full of doors leading to rooms where people in need will receive the medical, dental, and mental health services they need in a bright, modern space.

“Every time I go through this building I smile. Truthfully I never thought we would have what we have. To me this is beautiful,” she said with a grin.

The Free Clinic officially opened its doors to patients in its new location at 2320 Skaggs Road on Thursday, March 4, and Moslow couldn’t be more thrilled. The moment was something she has dreamed about since she started the clinic in 2008.

“I am excited. I can’t wait to see our patients when they come in here. This is so different than what they have had,” Moslow said two days before opening day. “A lot of work went into making this a patient clinic. A lot of thought with our builders, our architects, our designers – all of it was about our patients and our volunteers.”