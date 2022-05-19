Freshman Wallace developing fast for Indians tennis

Powhatan freshman Jamison Wallace – a freshman on the team – has quickly developed into one of the team’s top contributors, following in the footsteps of senior Jacob Pfab as the team’s No. 1 player.

Fans and players of Indian Nation have enjoyed watching the team’s two-headed hydra devastate their opponents’ best player, leaving them totally bewildered in the process.

It becomes as simple as good news when Pfab is not in the lineup and bad news when Wallace is his replacement.

“It’s been nice hitting with him in practice; we’ve become friends over this season,” Wallace said of his teammate.

Goochland’s Evan Bernstine is the only player to have solved the puzzle of the dynamic rising star, winning both singles and fighting through match point to win the doubles in their season-opening matchup on March 15.

Wallace went through some growing pains against Bernstein in that battle, with Wallace learning about the reigning state champion’s impressive forehand delivery and veteran savvy firsthand.

“Some of the games were close despite it being 8-0, but I was putting it in perspective,” Wallace said. “He’s a state champion and I had to take it and move on.”

As with Sir William Wallace, or “Braveheart,” Wallace came out of that battle stronger, more resilient and ready for any competition sent his way.

“His progress has made him competitive for both positions,” head coach Lee Kelley said. “If he keeps working hard and inspiring his teammates, the Powhatan parents and fans will enjoy watching great tennis for years.”

With an 11-2 record in his matches, 21-3 set record and scoring difference of 133-43 in his games in singles, Wallace has proven to be ahead of schedule with his development on the courts.

“Jamison’s 11-2 singles record is not perfect, but stepping into the top singles position has been great for the team,” Kelley said.

In his doubles matchups with Pfab, he’s had just one loss this year, providing the star senior a smart counterpart throughout the season. Still, Kelley believes splitting them up helps lift the play of their teammates, providing a more balanced Indians attack across the board.

“When they play together they are tough to beat, but sometimes splitting them is the only chance for a team win,” Kelley said.

While Pfab is preparing for his final states run as a Powhatan player, Wallace still has plenty of time to not only continue his development, but give the Indians a true rising star to build around once Pfab eventually leaves for the college game.