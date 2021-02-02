From Day One of Blackhawk to senior leader, undefeated regular season with Powhatan wrestling

That standard’s always been the same, whether you were an older wrestler or one of the 4-year-olds like Hayden who were starting out.

And Coach Mike set that foundation.

“You were coming in there to work, and if you weren’t, then you would leave, and he was going to work you into the ground, or you were going to come out of that room stronger, and that’s always been the standard,” Hayden said. “It’s really meant a lot to the program.”

Hayden had always been very close to Coach Mike and also to his son Austin growing up, as Hayden and Austin were once the two youngest in the room.

“He was always just really, really tough love,” Hayden said of Mike. “He was going to put you through it and be tough with you, but at the end of the day…he would do anything for any one of us in there, and it was all out of love, because he wanted the best for us.

“One thing I liked he would always say: Skipping out on reps or slacking off, you’re not cheating them, you’re not cheating out the coaches; you’re cheating out yourself. This is all for you. This training’s for you. It’s not for us.”

Across his entire life, Hayden has picked up valuable life lessons through wrestling – through Blackhawk.