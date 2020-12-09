Future Coca Cola iRacing Series driver Garrett Manes talks Richmond win, sim racing

He added that Sadler has been really helpful and has given them different angles from which to look at things.

“It’s really good working with him in races and also with him on setups. He understands really well where to put the car – which is kind of a given, he’s been in the top series of NASCAR for many years and has got lots of experience – but it’s really cool to be able to learn from all that,” Manes said. “He’s really involved with the team and it’s been really, really cool to get to work with him over the last few months and get to know him.”

Racing on the sim

With sim racing, Manes said there are a lot of things you get to learn that physical racing might not necessarily teach you.

Saving the car is one of them.

That can take trial-and-error, but it’s not cost-effective to take risks and crash a race team’s cars over and over.

A sim racer, on the other hand, allows you to reset over and over until you get a handle on how far-gone a car can get before you can’t straighten it out anymore.