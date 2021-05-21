Gas panic impacts Powhatan stations

Like the other gas stations, Sajwani said that while the parking lot was packed, the store was not.

“It was not as good inside as it should be. Everybody was concerned with outside and focusing on the gas,” he said.

Sajwani also said he regularly got calls during the day or people stopping by to see if he had gas or would be getting it soon. He said midweek that he was a little worried, but hoped that the promise of the pipeline restarting operations soon meant they could get back to normal.

Chubbys gas station on Anderson Highway was mostly empty inside and out midmorning on May 12. Manager Prerak Patel said the station had run out of gas the previous day, but even when they had gas, people weren’t coming inside as much because they were aware of the people waiting in line.

Chubbys had a truck delivering premium and diesel fuel while he spoke and Patel predicted – correctly – that his outside business would soon be hopping again.

Within minutes of the first car lining up a little after 10:50 a.m., every pump had a vehicle waiting to fill up and some a few in line behind them. They waited patiently as the delivery truck finished unloading the 4,000 gallons of diesel and 4,000 gallons of premium and then a few minutes more while Patel turned on the pumps.