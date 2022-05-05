Girls lacrosse aims to complete perfect season

There is no team playing better lacrosse in the Dominion District than Powhatan.

Standing at 8-0 and currently in the middle of arguably the greatest season in school history, the girls lacrosse team is five games away from a perfect regular season, and a statement to all within the district that the school that finished last season 6-2 in the district has no intention of leaving the upper echelon of the Dominion.

Though head coach Laura Camp says the perfect record hasn’t impacted how her team has approached each game this season, the same can’t be said for the teams on the other side of the field that now see a giant with an undefeated target graced across their jerseys.

“We go into each game with the same mindset of playing like the best team in the district,” Camp said. “We know having the record we have, teams are going to come out and give it their all.”

Even if there is a target on their backs, it doesn’t seemed to have affected them in the slightest. In their last four games, the Indians have won by a combined score of 89-5, an emphatic scoring difference that is proving the Indians are the team to beat, even when it appears their latest opponents posed little chance against their balanced attack.

“I think one of the most exciting things for me is just to see how many of our goals are assisted which is just a true testament to how the girls are working as a team and working together to score instead of relying on just a couple of players to be our main scorers,” Camp said.

That balance Camp mentions has been evident throughout the team’s incredible regular season run, but a look into their last two games shows a team playing the type of unselfish lacrosse that teams like Atlee or Cosby, strong programs that Powhatan has defeated this season, have made an annual occurrence in their play.

In the team’s last two wins against James River and Manchester, Powhatan has left those games with eight multi-goal scorers and 25 assists on 45 total goals.

Leading the charge in the scoring column has been junior Kate Adams, who has a team-high eight goals with seven assists in that two-game span.

Behind Adams is senior Jordan Krauss with seven goals and nine assists, while freshman Erica Krauss recorded an additional seven goals with three assists. Junior Sophia Payne and freshman Caroline Camp also added five and four goals respectively.

All that number crunching to say, the Indians haven’t just beaten teams through one or two star-level talents, but through the entire roster of attackers and midfielders. Add to that excellent efforts from defenders like Sam Flippo, Casey Grell and Taylor Fitzsimmons to protect the team’s trio of junior goalies in Jessie Fens, Lily Marshall and Berkeley Richter, and it’s clear to see why the Indians have scored nearly 90 goals in four games while allowing just five on their own net.

With senior night approaching on Monday, May 9, when they host the Monacan Chiefs, the Indians will honor their three seniors in Krauss, Grace Cowles and Kendall McMullin and look to continue sending the message that this program intends to stick around as a district power for the long term.