Girls lacrosse dominates in region quarterfinals

Finishing the regular season with a perfect record and one of the most balanced rosters in the state, the Powhatan girls lacrosse team’s postseason started out with yet another commanding performance. For the third time this season, the Indians took on their Dominion rival Monacan Chiefs (3-10), and for the third time, the Indians took control almost immediately.

Powhatan — currently ranked 17th in the state according to MaxPreps — has now improved to 14-0 on the season with the 23-5 win on May 25 and proved once again that as the 4A Regional Tournament one-seed, they are a team to be feared. The quarterfinals win is only the second time in program history that the Indians have won their opening regional tournament game.

“It feels exciting,” head coach Laura Camp said. “To advance to the semifinals is encouraging, and we’re so proud of the girls with the way they played today. I’m just excited to continue this journey.”

The Indians had seven players score at least two goals on the day and nearly every player that saw the field put one in the back of the net. The result was also their seventh time this season scoring 20 or more goals, leading to a running clock and a quick second half.

Leading the charge in goal-scoring was junior Kate Adams with a four-goal performance. Adams has been a constant in the team’s scoresheet all season, and that trend wasn’t any different in their postseason debut.

The Indians also saw senior Jordan Krauss follow close behind with three goals and two assists in the win, while her sister Erica added two of her own. Joining the sisters in the multi-goal club was freshman Caroline Camp and juniors Carly Rehme, Sophia Payne and Lexi Campbell, with each adding two goals.

“I think our team is very good about using each other, not playing selfishly and using every single girl to their maximum potential,” Jordan Krauss said. “I think that is something that we use every single game and it gives us an edge.”

Powhatan’s excellent playmaking and off-ball movement with the ball set up behind the net were crucial to their scoring success.

It all started with the playmaking of players like Camp, who led the team with three assists as well as passing contributions from Jordan Krauss, Rehme, senior Kendall McMullin, sophomore Grace Hayden and junior Hunter King.

Defensively, the Indians let a few goals get past them, including two each from senior Natalie Seaton and freshman Emily Miller, but those goals were not nearly enough to make a difference with the rate at which Powhatan was putting the ball in the net. A lot of that stems from Powhatan’s control on faceoffs in the middle of the field. With multiple faceoff wins, the Indians trucked forward on the attack with numbers and a roster full of players capable of scoring themselves or setting up a teammate for a quick shot.

Going into the half, the Indians led with a 15-2 advantage, never seeming to let the Chiefs get comfortable or have any semblance of momentum at any point in the first 25 minutes.

When the final whistle called the game in Powhatan’s favor, the Indians celebrated on the field like a team experiencing the feelings of elite-level status for the first time, and while there’s still a long way to go before they can crown themselves the champion of the region, there doesn’t seem to be much standing in their way to get to that championship trophy and a state tournament bid when they play this level of lacrosse for a full game.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the girls step up their game and play under pressure and play a competitive game of lacrosse. We’ve just got to finish this season strong,” Camp said.

As evidenced by their record and the amount of games that have seen that running clock be utilized, the Indians’ consistency to win by these margins isn’t in doubt.