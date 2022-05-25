Girls soccer dominates on senior night

Saying goodbye to your senior class is never easy, but with the way the Powhatan girls soccer team came out in its senior night matchup against L.C. Bird, the dominant result might just be the perfect send off.

Honoring seniors Hope Burton, Lena Parker, Meghan Hodge and Sydney Arnold on Wednesday, May 18, the Indians had their most impressive result of the season, crushing the Skyhawks in a 10-0 beatdown for their fourth win of the year.

The Indians had seven different goal-scorers over the course of the game, and all three seniors who played on the field scored at least one goal while Burton pitched a clean-sheet shutout in the net.

“Senior night’s always just an emotional thing,” head coach Jared Rottmund said. “Parker, Hodge and Burton have all been here since they were eighth graders. These girls are always first class.”

Leading the way in scoring was Arnold, who earned a hat trick to cap off an impressive season as one of the team’s top scoring threats.

While Arnold is the lone senior to not have been here all four years, she says this senior year has been her favorite, noting how special this group’s chemistry has been over the year.

“Everyone feels like more than just a teammate and more like a best friend,” Arnold said.

Parker also had a special senior night, adding two goals of her own to go along with a team-high four assists.

Freshman Sadie Redlich was close behind with three assists.

Hodge, who added a goal late in the first half when she played up from the defense, says the team’s love and respect for each other can be seen through the way they share the ball and lift each other up during the game.

Hodge also says the way the team supported her and the rest of the senior class made for a truly special night on the pitch.

“It was so great to see my team cheering me on and seeing the decorations and how the JV team even put in the time and effort,” Hodge said. “Everyone was there to support, and it was a really great night.”

Perhaps the highlight of the night came on the last goal courtesy of junior midfielder Rebecca Ray, whose shot to get the lead into double digits sent the Powhatan bench into an ecstatic frenzy while her teammates on the field rushed to celebrate around her.

“The last one was the best one. We were all waiting for Becca to score a goal, and we were all watching her to get to that point and to see her finally get it, we all just cheered and got excited for her,” Arnold said.

The rest of the goals from the game came from three defenders in junior Sarah Barnett and sophomores Sadie Bondurant and Sally Woodard.

The 10-goal total was the second-highest scoring performance of the season for the Indians, with their 15-0 masterclass in offense against Huguenot on May 3 still standing in a league of its own.

The Indians can now turn their attention to the regional tournament, as Rottmund hopes to see the energy and momentum from this win carry over into the postseason for the team.

After giving the undefeated Cosby Titans a strong fight in a 3-2 loss on May 19, just a day after their convincing win over the Skyhawks, it’s looking like the Indians are peaking right as the games start to become win-or-go home battles.