Giving children a piece of what is missing

A lion. A tiger. No bear? Oh my. It’s OK, I like the penguin better anyway.

So, I went to the zoo last week in the middle of my work day, and I was accompanied by some intrepid little zookeepers.

More specifically, Powhatan Elementary School held its very own zoo on May 12 for kindergarten and Head Start students, and I was invited to stop by and join in the fun – and it was definitely fun.

One of the kindergarten teachers had spotted me at the school a week earlier when I was there to do a video and a short story about the administrators kissing Tucker the Pig as part of the school’s Boosterthon. All she said was they were going to have a Zoo to You experience and asked me to stop by. So I did.

Sitting down with kindergarten teachers Joy Daniel, Amy Hintz, and Robyn Hall on their lunch break that day, I got to hear how the zoo came about. Taking a field trip to the zoo is an annual tradition for the kindergartners, but that didn’t happen this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

So Lori Preston, who is the kindergarten instructional assistant, suggested they hold a zoo of their own. She wrote a proposal and submitted it to the principal, Constance Deal, to get a small amount of funds to purchase inflatable animals of all kinds to have at their zoo.