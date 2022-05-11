Goals from Daniel, Nickerson top Chiefs at home

Off the field, Connor Nickerson speaks with a calm, serious tone, even as he talks about his first goal of the season, one that set the Indians up 2-0 to calm the storm in a road win against Monacan. But when Nickerson’s on the field, the junior is often the loudest player on either side of the field.

“He’s truly the vocal commander of this team,” head coach Willie Miles said. “He gets everyone up, he gets everyone in place and he makes sure to hold his teammates accountable when he’s on the field.”

Nickerson’s goal, a second half header off a beautiful cross from sophomore Brayden Elzey, was a dagger into the hearts of the hosting Monacan Chiefs, who played a defensive-minded strategy all game to hold off Powhatan’s most dynamic scoring threats. Often packing in eight or nine defenders into the box, the strategy held the Indians from scoring in long spurts, but when Nickerson’s header sailed perfectly over the keeper’s head and into the left side of the net, it felt like a crushing blow to their hopes of an upset against the white hot Indians.

“It just feels good, it’s calming just knowing it put us up 2-0,” Nickerson said.

The opening goal came from junior Fischer Daniel, who was a constant thorn in Monacan’s side all evening as both a shooter and a passer. While Daniel delivered some pristine balls to his teammates for quality looks throughout the match, it was his goal-scoring ability that got the Indians on the board, as he received an excellent feed from freshman James Davis gave Daniel a look at net that found him cut hard inside to send the keeper flying out of the picture for an open-net goal.

While the Indians as a whole got good looks at the net over the course of the first half, Miles said the second half adjustments were focused on better ball movement and less reliance on the team’s top scoring threats.

“At first, we were kind of frantic on the ball, and we got chances in and we had opportunities to get on net, but it wasn’t the most efficient that we’ve done all year,” Miles said. “So with the second half, it was the big emphasis on if we can switch the point of attack, can we go and get everybody involved.”

The adjustments proved to work well for Powhatan, with the team generating higher quality looks on the goal while Monacan continued to pack the box and rely on their counter-attack for scoring chances.

When the Chiefs did get into the open field, the Indians defense stepped up big. One of Monacan’s biggest chances came just after Nickerson’s goal, as their counter-attack led to a fast break in open space that was quickly shut down by senior Paul Bonner, who swooped in and shadowed the Chiefs attacker to crush a potentially golden opportunity.

The Indians also had multiple chances in the second half that sprouted from the 1-2 linkup between Daniel and senior Parker Sloan. With 15 minutes left in the game, Daniel fed Sloan on a give-and-go that led to Sloan being halted by the keeper, but nearly gave Daniel his second goal of the game on the loose ball.

Later, Sloan was the one feeding Daniel on a run, with Daniel’s shot from the right wing rolling just off to the side of the net.

Sloan’s overall playmaking was dazzling all night, with the forward finding ways to set up his teammates despite receiving extra attention from the defense. Moments after the feed to Daniel, Sloan again almost picked up an assist when he found Davis streaking down the right side for a quick shot that went over the goal.

Despite plenty of chances that didn’t go through, the Indians dominated possession and left with a 2-0 win that never felt in doubt.