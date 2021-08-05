Grant funding for Powhatan teachers returns in fall

POWHATAN – Powhatan County educators will have the chance to enrich their classroom offerings and help their students when needed thanks to the return of two new grant sources for the 2021-2022 school year.
Every Powhatan County Public Schools (PCPS) teacher, librarian, and counselor will once again receive a $1,000 individualized grant to spend on their classroom or their students in the coming school year, according to Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent.
Jones recently sent an email to school staff informing them that for the third year in a row, Bob and Karla Curtis would be donating enough funds for each of them to have $1,000 to spend on items they needed. The couple donated $367,000 this year to fund the project.
For a profession that is notorious for teachers taking money out of their own pockets to pay for special supplies they want or to help a student who is lacking something, having this resource available to them is a huge benefit for Powhatan, Jones said.
“My hope is that it relieves some stress on our teachers’ part that allows them to focus on what their classroom needs are without taking it out of their own pocketbook. I also hope that it continues to support our students who need it the most with some direct benefit to them,” he said.
Jones also announced that the Powhatan Education Foundation would once again be offering the Classroom Innovation Grants. Teachers can create special project proposals to submit to the foundation, which chooses several to fund.
The foundation took a hiatus from the grants last year both because of the COVID restrictions and because of the lack of opportunity to fundraise, said Holly Smith, president of the foundation. With the return of a more normal school year, the grants are back and will hopefully enrich students’ educational experience through specific projects or initiatives that expand on and complement the established curriculum.
“Any time you support a teacher’s passion or a group of teachers’ passion, that enthusiasm is passed onto students and the students are just that much more receptive to the concepts,” Smith said. “They enter into that enthusiasm with the teachers. That is a really great thing about the grants. There is such ownership involved. This is what we came up with and we can make an exciting and beneficial learning experience.”
Curtis grants
In the past two years the Curtis grants have been offered, Powhatan teachers, counselors, and librarians have served a great deal of needs that are hard to encapsulate, Jones said.
As just a sampling, at Powhatan Middle School, the music department purchased string instruments to support the growing orchestra program; the math department purchased tablets to use for instruction enhancement; the history and English departments purchased classroom book and magazine sets to engage students in reading with hard copy materials, and counselors purchased additional items for the mindful room and their offices. Funds were also used throughout the year by all teachers for direct student support with supplies, materials, snacks, and even holiday presents for a few students.
At Powhatan High School, physical education teachers purchased additional workout equipment so that students did not have to share as much equipment and students could be further spaced apart; special education teachers purchased take-home learning kits and manipulatives for math and science classes for students; funds were used to help with fees related to SATs, graduation, classroom books in English; sending students to competition and conferences; help fund the Robotics Team, and expand physics offerings and equipment. Dr. Mike Massa, principal, said he did not think the school would have had the successes it did during the last school year without the Curtis grants.
“In a year that did not see us have as much of an activity fund or collection of student fees, we were able to continue to offer students innovative, engaging instruction, and offer students support during an unprecedented time due to support of our school board and superintendent, and the generosity of the Curtis Fund,” he said. “We used our funds for as many needs as possible, but the ability to move further due to the money from the Curtis family (is) a true gift and difference-maker to our school community.”
Some examples of how funds were used at the elementary level include purchasing individual lap desks and basic supplies in kindergarten, wiggle stools, floor cushions, easels for small group teaching, flashcards, phonics poems, hourglass timers, bubbles, room transformation kits for “in-house” field trips, sidewalk chalk, art supplies, chair pockets, recorders for fourth grade, electronic drawing tablets, yoga balls, and more.
Teachers have a difficult job, and it was even harder in the last year and a half with the pandemic, Karla Curtis said. When she and her husband saw the list of how funds were used in the last two years by educators to help their students, they knew they wanted to make sure they had that resource again.
“It is all things that are helping the teachers be better teachers and provide more opportunities and resources for the kids,” she said. “We are very focused on the school as one of the key places in the county that supports the next generation and the teachers are on the front lines every day working with kids. Supporting the teachers and doing scholarships at the high school is definitely something we want to continue over the next few years.”
Curtis added that she and her husband hope teachers will take the grant as a continued message that they are critical to the success of future generations.
Classroom Innovation Grants
The Classroom Innovation Grants began during the 2015-2016 year under a different name and offering $7,000 in funding teachers could apply for to fund special projects, Smith said. Over the next three years, the foundation was able to increase the amount to $15,000 in grants, and during the 2019-2020 school year, it doubled to $30,000.
While the amount for 2021-2022 has yet to be determined, Smith said she is excited to see what creative projects the teachers submit for consideration.
“I think that any time that we can support teachers and the broader faculty in any way it is a win-win situation, but especially after the past year with the challenges of COVID. It is great to have a focus and something to really throw their energy and passion into. PEF is thrilled to be able to support them in that way,” Smith said.
Smith added that she was excited to see the Curtis grants back again this year and pointd out that teachers who apply for the Classroom Innovation Grants can propose combining the two funds to create larger projects.
Jones said he was pleased to see the foundation bring back the grants this year because he knows the awards received in the past have been seeds that have grown to some outstanding and innovative projects in Powhatan schools.
“I think it motivates them. Teachers by nature are creative people, and this just kind of motivates them to be creative and to try something new. It is certainly a quality we encourage in Powhatan,” Jones said. “We want to continue growing and developing. These grants are an opportunity for teachers to collaborate with one another and to create projects that kind of lead the way in terms of what we want to see in our classroom.”
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.