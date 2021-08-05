Grant funding for Powhatan teachers returns in fall

Teachers have a difficult job, and it was even harder in the last year and a half with the pandemic, Karla Curtis said. When she and her husband saw the list of how funds were used in the last two years by educators to help their students, they knew they wanted to make sure they had that resource again.

“It is all things that are helping the teachers be better teachers and provide more opportunities and resources for the kids,” she said. “We are very focused on the school as one of the key places in the county that supports the next generation and the teachers are on the front lines every day working with kids. Supporting the teachers and doing scholarships at the high school is definitely something we want to continue over the next few years.”

Curtis added that she and her husband hope teachers will take the grant as a continued message that they are critical to the success of future generations.

Classroom Innovation Grants

The Classroom Innovation Grants began during the 2015-2016 year under a different name and offering $7,000 in funding teachers could apply for to fund special projects, Smith said. Over the next three years, the foundation was able to increase the amount to $15,000 in grants, and during the 2019-2020 school year, it doubled to $30,000.