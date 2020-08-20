Great American road trip still captivates

Recently, I agreed to let a friend plan a road trip in West Virginia. She needed something to keep her from going crazy in the early months of the pandemic, and I will admit that I was hankering for something to look forward to as well.
My friend Erin has strong ties to the state, both because she has family there and she simply loves what the state has to offer. So I pretty much let her be in charge of planning our adventure.
We knew from the beginning that we needed to be smart about this trip. We chose places to stay where we could adequately social distance, including a campground and a few days with her family, and sites to see that were generally either outdoors or had good safety measures in place. And of course we brought along the necessary PPE to help keep ourselves and others safe.
I went into the West Virginia trip with an open mind; there were no preconceived notions about the state or its residents. And while I know the state as it is now is different than what I might normally experience when COVID-19 hasn’t turned our world upside down, I feel like I still gained insight into the place and its people.
This isn’t a travelogue, but I will beg our readers’ indulgence to share a few of the experiences, because they were not only places I would highly recommend for anyone to visit someday but demonstrated how our exploration of other people and places can help us discover more about ourselves.
This road trip was a great mix of scheduled and unscheduled stops. As a person who tends to make lists will do, toward the end of the trip, I tried to think about my favorite moments. After all, when you go on a trip, “What was your favorite part?” is a standard question when you return. Because the experiences were so wonderful and diverse, I had to categorize them.
My favorite manmade structure was visiting the New River Gorge Bridge. I had seen many photos of this bridge and was more than a little excited to see it. In addition to being a great engineering feat, set against the beauty of the tree-covered mountains and the New River, which runs below it, it is simply a breathtaking sight.
While the visitors center was closed, I was still able to learn some fun facts about the bridge from the tourist signs. The height of the bridge is 876 feet. That is high enough for the Statue of Liberty to stand underneath it twice atop the Washington Monument with 20 feet to spare.
Because we made the trip down the mountain to see it from below, I also can appreciate what opening that bridge meant for travel, cutting what is purported to have been a 45-minute trip from one mountain top to another down to 45 seconds.
The most impressive natural site for me was Sandstone Falls, a portion of the New River that sees a line of waterfalls with 10- to 15-foot drops across the expanse of the river, which is 1,500 feet wide at that point. A series of boardwalks gives a lovely view of the waterfalls from a distance, meaning it is accessible to even those with mobility issues. But if you want to get off the beaten path and explore, you can make your way closer and closer across streams and large boulders to the waterfalls at various points and simply bask in their beauty. Just watch out for poison ivy.
The best unexpected stop hands down was the war memorial in Parsons. The memorial commemorates veterans of every war since War World I. Erin and I had stopped at a gas station across the street, and, when I saw the memorial, I had to take a look. From the stones with the names of veterans to the engraved plaques dedicated to the different wars, it was all so powerful. At one point, I was taking a picture of a reflective stone bench with the Pledge of Allegiance written on it and could see the reflection of the American flag waving above me. The moment gave me chills.
The most profound moment came when we visited the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. I let Erin know up front that I wasn’t interested in a paranormal tour or hearing about the criminally insane ward of the facility – the basic first floor tour of the structure would be more than enough. I don’t pretend to know everything, but I had enough knowledge about how mental illness was treated in the past that I guessed the standard introduction to regular treatment would be horrifying enough.
Of course, it wasn’t talk of inhumane medical treatments that most got under my skin, although that was pretty terrible. What struck me the hardest was a catch-all diagnosis called “domestic troubles,” which allowed a male relative to commit a female relative to an insane asylum for just about any reason under the sun. Don’t believe me? In the museum, a display listed reasons people had been committed to the asylum, which included desertion by husband, politics, moral sanity, vicious vices early in life, bad company, over-study of religion, immoral life, laziness, parents were cousins, imaginary female trouble, nymphomania, time of life, seduction, novel reading, egotism, superstition, and suppression of menses. I don’t know that all of these were for women, but many were, and thinking about them being basically imprisoned in that manner was incredibly disturbing.
This journey was a road trip in the truest sense of the phrase, and there is no part of it I would have missed, except the bug bites and the car sickness from West Virginia’s crazy, winding roads.
The trip showed me a great new side of my friend, who I loved getting to know better, and more about myself and how my interests are continuing to develop at this point in my life, especially in the area of women’s history. It was enlightening as well as being fun, and when people feel comfortable traveling again and can do it in as safe a manner as possible, I highly recommend the great American road trip model as a wonderful way to experience a new place.